PORT DEPOSIT — Robert Kline became a candidate for mayor with plans to do something about the town’s infamous flooding issues.
A property owner in town since 2012, Kline also wants to fix Port Deposit’s problem with abandoned and neglected properties.
“I was going to run whether Bob (Kuhs) ran or not,” Kline said of the town’s current mayor. Instead he’s on the ballot against Port Deposit Councilman Wayne Tome Jr.
Kline, 63, said he became concerned over the many times the town has studied its flooding problems with no results. He’s been reading town meeting minutes going back to 2017 and points to studies, requests for proposal and other moves.
“In March 2020 they signed with Aecom and paid for a geotechnical study,” he said. “Aecom leaves April 20, 2021 and the US Army Corps or Engineers comes in to do a flood study. Then USACE is out and Maryland Emergency Management is in.
“It’s been 12 years and the town has made no progress in my opinion,” he continued. “Three firms hired and paid and no report to the town.”
He said he favors the sluice gate concept, which would close points along the shore where the water typically comes in and inundates much of Main Street. In 2018, he won a suit against the town, Maryland State Highway Administration, Cecil County Department of Public Works and Tome Memorial United Methodist Church over inaction regarding flooding.
Kline, an attorney with his offices at 73 North Main St., said Port Deposit is missing opportunities to increase its revenue, not the least of which is renting office space on the second and third floors of town hall.
“We need to increase the rents,” he said, pointing specifically to the office space rented by Del. Kevin Hornberger and Sen. Jason Gallion.
Kline, who said he had tried in past years to get nominated to various volunteer town commissions, believes Port Deposit is missing out on revitalization and economic development.
“Nobody is guiding the town in any direction,” he said. “The town is shutting out a lot of people who could help.”
In spite of all this, he likes living in Port Deposit.
“The town has a lot of history that is housed up in people who have lived here their whole lives,” he said. “It needs new leadership, revitalization and protection in town.”
