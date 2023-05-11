RISING SUN — In an ongoing effort to assure the town will never again be the victim of bad developers, the Town of Rising Sun’s mayor and commissioners have introduced a series of ordinances aimed at making Rising Sun attractive to the best developers.
The three measures – which are expected to be put to a public hearing later this month – are in keeping with the town’s vision and comprehensive zoning to improve the lives of its residents without any negative impacts.
“It’s about streamlining the land development process and helping developers who are investing in doing things that are important,” said Calvin Bonenberger, Rising Sun Town Administrator.
Overall, the idea behind Ordinance 2023-04 is to “facilitate the orderly, coordinated, efficient, compatible and harmonious land development of the Town of Rising Sun,” the proposed language reads.
“Communities have a tendency to over-correct,” Bonenberger said of when things go wrong with a development.
Rising Sun has had its share; with substandard water and sewer line installation and roads not built to code – either too narrow or with insufficient construction – to name a few. Bonenberger said that what 2023-04 does is turn a three step development process into a five step process.
“We previously had one step voluntary and two steps required,” he said. “Now it would be two steps voluntary and three steps required.”
The expanded process allows good developers to come before the town’s Planning Commission and kick around its ideas.
“The developer comes in with a concept and says, ‘Here’s what I’m thinking about.’ This gives the Planning Commission a chance to say, “’Hey, I like this. Do a technical review’,” Bonenberger said. That technical review looks at possible variances or special exceptions that may be needed as well as potential impacts on the community such as traffic.
“We’ll get a good idea of how the development is going to look,” he said, adding that developers planning to spend $15- to $25-million will know well in advance before there’s even a shovel in the ground. These developers already expect to shell out $750,000 for permitting and infrastructure so adding a few steps — and more fees — won’t cause any problems, he added.
By being specific about what Rising Sun wants to see, Bonenberger forsees that the town would attract the right developers.
“We want to lay the bread crumbs out,” he said. “This puts them in a position to do a good development.”
The other ordinances are basically departmental housekeeping. One cleans up the existing legislations and updates certain definitions and the other updates the list of fees so developers know in advance what to expect.
