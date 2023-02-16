RISING SUN — Saying that the delays at the county level are holding up progress, the Rising Sun mayor and commissioners voted Tuesday night to take over its stormwater management.
Ordinance 2023-01 was passed by emergency measure, putting it into force immediately, meaning Rising Sun will now conduct its own approvals and inspections of stormwater management issues within its borders.
“The current process in the county can take an extremely long time to get an approval,” said Town Commissioner Augie Pierson, adding that can mean as much as a nine month wait. “We can control the time frame for these developers if we control, basically, our own destiny.”
Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator, said the town is not creating its own stormwater management regulations but instead would adopt the Maryland rules.
With the passage, Rising Sun amended Chapter 13 of its code and inserted Code of Maryland verbiage, which includes language pertaining to MS4 requirements. The change also allows for Rising Sun to outsource that process, which is how it’s done in Elkton, Bonenberger said.
“Their plans are submitted to the town’s engineering firm,” he said. “We have a lot of projects coming up that we need to approve now.”
Rising Sun also passed Resolution 2023-01, which established a fee schedule for not only stormwater management, but also restructured its existence fee schedule for the land development process.
“We broke land development down into smaller, bite-sized pieces,” Bonenberger said.
The cost of some services has been reduced and others are spelled out by size such as a minor versus a major subdivision.
“In the old schedule there was a lot of ‘one size fits all,’” Bonenberger said of the fee schedule. The schedule was established when Rising Sun was still under a building moratorium for its lack of water and sewer capacity.
Now the fees are different depending on the size and scope. Also, the new rules will require final as-builts for all development. With the moratorium gone for five years, Rising Sun has garnered the attention of developers but is also revisiting long-standing projects that had to be shelved when the moratorium went into effect in 2006.
“We’re trying to build protections in and there’s a cost associated with that,” Bonenberger said, adding the cost is for his time as building inspector and that of Gary Duffy, the town’s code enforcement officer. “We don’t want to turn this over to a third party with no oversight.”
Pierson, who lives in the Summer Hill community off of Pearl Street, said another reason why the town made the move was to have better quality work, pointing to such past issues as collapsing storm drains in his neighborhood as well as in Bryan’s Grace, a subdivision off of Pierce Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.