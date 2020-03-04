RISING SUN — For about a month, Rising Sun High School has been collecting its food waste, as a county council member hauls the stock pile to the Kilby Farm methane digester.
After West Nottingham Academy took on its food waste diversion program last year, CCPS Superintendent Jeff Lawson asked, “Do you think this is something you can do at Rising Sun High?”
Rising Sun High School principal Chip Helm obliged.
The result has been a team effort between the school kitchen staff, those in charge of nutrition, Rising Sun staff, the students, and County Council member Al Miller. And Rising Sun High School is the first in the county’s public school system to take on this sustainability focused project.
“Students are involved every step of the way,” Helm said.
From environmental science students to transitional students, “all kids are really involved.”
But this is just the beginning for the food waste diversion program in Cecil County’s public schools.
In its first week, Rising Sun High filled two of the bins for food waste, but have since at least doubled their food waste collection.
“This is more about sustainability,” Helm said. Food waste is taken to Kilby Farm to be processed through the methane digester for energy.
Initiatives such as these also mean less garbage going into the landfill, said Miller, who volunteers his time every Friday to haul the bins to and from Kilby Farm.
The biggest road block for this program, officials said, has been the lack of transportation. If a food waste program were to expand in other county schools, they would need more than Miller’s labor in order to transport the compost. As for now, a county councilor and industrious students are taking the reins.
