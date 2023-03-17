Rising Sun can draw up to 1 million gallons of water per day from Chester Water Authority although its current needs are less than 300,000 gpd. Town officials have approved a fee schedule for the sale of small scale bulk water to neighboring businesses.
RISING SUN — Businesses in need of bulk water for its operations can now make arrangements to purchase with the town with prices starting as low as $125 for 1,000-gallons or less.
Prices go up from there, charging $250 for up to 6,000 gallons, $350 for up to 10,000 gallons and $500 for any amount over 10,000 gallons.
Connected to Chester Water Authority, Rising Sun has permission to draw up to 1 million gallons of water per day. Currently, the draw is less than 300,000 gpd.
Resolution 2023-02 suggests such small scale water purchases would be ideal for landscaping, pool filling, power washing or other such needs by businesses in or around Rising Sun. The resolution adds language to the fee schedule, inserting Section H for the bulk purchase.
“This is not changing the rates for our residents,” said Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator. “These are specific rates we are charging for businesses in need of bulk water.”
He noted the rates do not include the cost of wastewater treatment since the water would be used elsewhere and would not be re-introduced into the town treatment system.
“The use of water in town limits has to comply with our MS4 regulations,” Bonenberger said. Municipal separate storm sewer system, or MS4 is a Maryland program by way of the US EPA that controls how and where stormwater run off is directed, treated and returned to the watershed. For example, he said someone can not buy the water at the bulk rate and then wash out a tractor trailer parked in town with that water.
Rising Sun Commissioner Augie Pierson asked if town residents would use this small scale bulk rate as well, which would meter water from a fire hydrant, to fill swimming pools.
Bonenberger noted that residents typically fill pools with their own garden hose at the start of each summer or have the initial fill conducted by the company that installed the pool.
