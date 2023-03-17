Rising Sun sets fee schedule for small scale bulk water purchase

Rising Sun can draw up to 1 million gallons of water per day from Chester Water Authority although its current needs are less than 300,000 gpd. Town officials have approved a fee schedule for the sale of small scale bulk water to neighboring businesses.

 COURTESY OF RISING SUN

RISING SUN — Businesses in need of bulk water for its operations can now make arrangements to purchase with the town with prices starting as low as $125 for 1,000-gallons or less.


