A public hearing will be held July 17 at 6:30 for Rising Sun’s Planning and Land Development Commission to discuss plans for 116 houses in a community dubbed Stephen’s Preserve. Some residents are circulating petitions to stop the project.
RISING SUN — The town Planning and Land Development Commission will hold a public hearing July 17 to take comment on a proposed 115-unit subdivision that neighbors fear will cause traffic and school overcrowding issues, among others.
Nicole Malloy has a petition on Change.org but said others living in the vicinity of the Stephen’s Preserve project are also circulating petitions to stop developers.
“Our major concern is the sheer number of homes,” Malloy said. “I don’t think the town can handle the traffic, I don’t think the schools can handle the extra students and I don’t think the police can handle the additional residents.”
Malloy said it appears to her that even town officials are aware of the traffic issues the additional houses will create and have changed the ingress and egress.
“It would have come out by Walnut,” Malloy said of the initial plans. “The new exit is across the street from McDonald’s. I assume that’s why they tore down the playground.”
Diddie Richardson Park was closed last fall and Commissioner Dave Warnick said there were three reasons for the closure.
“The playground equipment was to a point that we can’t get parts to repair it,” Warnick said in October. He added it was a tiny park where kids would play too close to traffic and the creek running along the edge of the park brought clouds of mosquitoes.
Malloy moved to Rising Sun from Baltimore County where she said she saw overdevelopment wreak havoc on neighborhoods.
“This beautiful, perfect town is going to end up like that,” she said.
However, Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator, said the property is zoned for development such as this.
Stephen’s Preserve was one of three large developments that was put on hold when Rising Sun was forced to issue a building moratorium in 2006. That moratorium forced one developer — Frapple LP — to file a $121 million lawsuit against the town. A judge eventually ruled in favor of the town, dismissing all charges. That development would have become Wellington Manor and held 126 houses.
Rising Sun lifted its moratorium in 2018 since it had solved its water and sewer capacity issues; building a new wastewater treatment plan and connecting its water lines to Chester Water Authority.
Frapple LP has since gone out of business and much of that land off of Red Pump Road is now back to farmland.
The public hearing begins at 6:30 on the third floor of Rising Sun Town Hall, 1 East Main Street.
