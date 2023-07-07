Petitions circulating to put a halt to 116 new houses in Rising Sun

A public hearing will be held July 17 at 6:30 for Rising Sun’s Planning and Land Development Commission to discuss plans for 116 houses in a community dubbed Stephen’s Preserve. Some residents are circulating petitions to stop the project.

 COURTESY TOWN OF RISING SUN

RISING SUN — The town Planning and Land Development Commission will hold a public hearing July 17 to take comment on a proposed 115-unit subdivision that neighbors fear will cause traffic and school overcrowding issues, among others.


  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.