RISING SUN — Two subdivisions have been preliminarily presented to Rising Sun’s Planning Commission that — if approved as proposed — would add 516 houses to the town.
Stephen’s Preserve is 116 single family houses that would be built behind Janes United Methodist Church. On the Knutsen Farm off of Joseph Biggs Highway, the as as-yet-unnamed community would have separate sections of houses in varying sizes, explained Amy DiPietro, vice president and principal for Morris Ritchie and Associates.
“This is a planned unit development with three neighborhoods,” DiPietro said. Each section would provide housing for different needs, with one section of starter homes for young families, a section with larger homes and a third section for empty nesters with a ground floor master bedroom.
“This is a fairly new project for all of us,” said Jay Gullo, town attorney. He indicated that more information would be forthcoming as the project moves through the various phases Rising Sun requires for permitting.
Steven’s Preserve was in the early planning stages when the moratorium went into place in 2006. In its new iteration, the development is 116 homes instead of 150 and, instead of having the development connect on Walnut Street, it will come out to East Main Street and match up with the entrance to Rising Sun Towne Center at McDonalds.
Rising Sun has not had any large scale residential development since Maple Heights; a result of the building moratorium in place for a dozen years until water and sewer capacity could be addressed. All that was accomplished with a wastewater treatment plant in 2015 and connection to Chester Water Authority was finished by the end of 2018 and the water began to flow in January 2019.
The concept behind this PUD, according to DiPietro, is for homebuyers to be able to make necessary housing changes without leaving their community.
Opponents. however, are concerned about the impact to roads and schools from both projects. The only way in and out of the Knutsen project is on Pierce Road. George Gibney lives in the 100-block of Pierce Road and he told the planning commission the road is already troublesome.
“There’s too many cars on that road as it is,” Gibney said. He told the commission that Cecil County switched out a 52 inch drain pipe for a 24 inch pipe, which has added flooding to the problem.
“All the rip rap washed into my yard,” he said. “190 acres all drains into one pipe.”
On top of that, Gibney pointed to the dis-jointed intersection of Pierce and Stevens Roads that is already a traffic trouble spot.
“They don’t even line up,” he said, commenting that Cecil County should have purchased land around the intersection to straighten the road.
On the other side of the issue was Dale Dixon, owner of Johnston’s Liquors.
“This is great,” he said of the additional residents, which would equal additional customers for local businesses. “It’s very hard on a business when you don’t expand.”
Dixon figures having more residents would spread out the cost of town services and debt meaning lower costs for existing homeowners and businesses.
“Just don’t add too many hoops for them to have to jump through,” Dixon said.
Nicole Molloy told the commission that all the extra vehicles traveling through downtown pose a greater risk for pedestrians, including students from Rising Sun Middle School.
“A lot of middle school kids walk, and people walk down Main Street non-stop,” Molloy said. She also asked what the population swell would mean to the need for police and schools. “That’s a concern. Is it going to mean more taxes?”
Ron Jaggers added that Rising Sun has a growing Amish population.
“There’s a lot of buggies on the road,” Jaggers said. “They will slow traffic down. There’s going to be a lot more of them because they have run out of space in Pennsylvania.”
Michael Hvizdzak, chairman of the Planning Commission, acknowledged the increased need for classrooms but added that is something over which town officials have no control.
