Fire marshal award nominee

Deputy State Fire Marshal William “Bill” Pennock, who lives in Rising Sun, has been nominated for the 2022 James C. Robertson Deputy State Fire Marshal of the Year Award.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF STATE FIRE MARSHAL

CECIL COUNTY — A deputy state fire marshal who lives in Rising Sun has been selected as the agency’s Northeast Regional Office nominee for the 2022 Deputy State Fire Marshal of the Year Award, according to the MOSFM.


