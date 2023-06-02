CECIL COUNTY — A deputy state fire marshal who lives in Rising Sun has been selected as the agency’s Northeast Regional Office nominee for the 2022 Deputy State Fire Marshal of the Year Award, according to the MOSFM.
Deputy State Fire Marshal William “Bill” Pennock was nominated by Deputy Chief Dexter Hodges, who is the Regional Commander of the Northeast Region, which is comprised of Carroll, Cecil, and Harford counties and, in addition, state facilities within the Baltimore metro area. It is historically the busiest region in the state, with more than 300 investigations annually.
Pennock joins five other deputy state fire marshals from each of the agency’s regional offices and Bomb Squad later in June at the Maryland State Fireman’s Convention in Ocean City, where the recipient of the 2022 James C. Robertson Deputy State Fire Marshal of the Year Award will be announced.
Having volunteered in emergency services since he was 17, Pennock continued his studies at Lake Superior State University in Michigan, where he majored in Fire Science and Criminal Justice, with a minor in Law Enforcement. After graduating, he was hired as a career firefighter with Chesapeake Fire Department in Virginia.
Wanting to follow his intended fire investigation career path, he applied with the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal. He was hired by the MOSFM in July 2018 and then attended the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy. After graduating from the police academy, he was assigned to the Lower Eastern Regional Office before transferring to the Northeast Regional Office to be closer to his hometown of Philadelphia, Pa.
“Deputy Pennock has continued to gain experience and confidence as an exemplary employee. He asks questions and is always eager to learn by regularly attending training to enhance his investigative skills. He performs his tasks with pride and is available to assist his co-workers upon request,” Hodges outlined.
During 2022, Pennock was the primary investigator in 27 fire and explosive investigations. His investigations resulted in a 62 percent closure rate, with 15 percent of them ending in an arrest or arrests, according to Hodges.
One of Pennock’s investigations resulted in the arrest of a University of Maryland Baltimore County law enforcement officer who was charged with committing multiple felony arsons on the university’s campus, Hodges reported. Pennock coordinated with UMBC Campus Security’s Command staff during a “lengthy, delicate investigation, which concluded with a thorough arrest operation plan,” Hodges said. The operation was a success and ended without incident, he added. Additionally, he conducted seven life safety inspections, Hodges noted.
“Deputy Pennock is a valued asset to the Northeast Region and the Office of the Fire Marshal. I expect his growth as an investigator to continue due to his love and dedication to the profession,” Hodges said.
