Rising Sun buys historic church property

With the aid of grant money, Rising Sun has purchased the historic church property at the corner of East Main and Walnut Streets. The town closed the $145,000 purchase on Sept. 7 and plans to convert the 100-year-old building into a community center.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER

RISING SUN — What used to be Janes United Methodist Church at the corner of East Main and Walnut Streets will become a Rising Sun Community Center now that the town owns the 100-year-old building.

