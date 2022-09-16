With the aid of grant money, Rising Sun has purchased the historic church property at the corner of East Main and Walnut Streets. The town closed the $145,000 purchase on Sept. 7 and plans to convert the 100-year-old building into a community center.
RISING SUN — What used to be Janes United Methodist Church at the corner of East Main and Walnut Streets will become a Rising Sun Community Center now that the town owns the 100-year-old building.
“We toured the building and it does need significant work,” Mayor Travis Marion said. Settlement was Sept. 7.
The mayor and commissioners announced the purchase of 19 East Main St. at a cost of $145,000, paid for with American Rescue Plan Act funds. Jay Gullo, the town’s attorney, said the purchase meets the criteria for improving Main Street.
Marion said the town would work to win grants to restore and repurpose the building.
“We are targeting (Department of Housing and Community Development) funds for restoration,” Marion said, noting it was one of the conversations had last month when Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan visited Rising Sun.
The first order of business, however, is to address the building’s leaking roof, water and mold in the basement, and to stabilize the property.
Janes UMC built the church after its first church burned down in 1921; an event which birthed the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun. When its new sanctuary opened in 2005, the congregation sold the building to Calvert Reformed Presbyterian Church, which later became First Presbyterian of Rising Sun. The congregation last used 19 East Main on Sept. 4. Little Britain Township Municipal Building will be its home soon.
Among the potential uses for the church could be a new home for Street Lamp Productions, the community theater group, as well as a location for the town to host larger meetings rather than relying on such venues as the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun and American Legion Mason Dixon Post 194.
“This is the ultimate community re-use,” the mayor said. “We’re all excited for what this can become.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.