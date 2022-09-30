RISING SUN — Saying that the town does not have its own equipment to do the job, and construction companies are not bidding on the contract, Rising Sun may instead reach out to smaller operations to fix the ruts on Pearl and Mount Streets.
“The base is shot,” Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator, told the board of town commissioners Tuesday night, describing the road conditions.
Rising Sun had to postpone the project to run broadband and water lines along the streets concurrent with paving plans because the bids came in much higher than the $300,000 grant from Rural Maryland Council.
“So far we have not been successful in getting any of our big contractors to come out,” Bonenberger said, adding he plans to make a few phone calls and give it one more try. “Otherwise we will reach out to companies that do driveways.”
While town public works staff is able to do patching, a full scale re-paving job is not in their wheelhouse.
“We don’t have the equipment to do it,” Bonenberger said.
Meanwhile, the board heard from town residents concerned about motorists parking and speeding along these same streets.
“We need more speed signs on Mount Street,” said Frank Gallucci, who lives in the 400-block. He said there are signs for traffic turning onto the road from US Route 1 but none in the other direction. “I think people see that long hill and just roll.”
Gallucci told Chip Peterson, chief of police, that officers used to patrol that area but he has not seen patrols lately.
“It’s very unsafe just getting my mail,” Gallucci said.
Skip Yust expressed concerns about the on-street parking added to Walnut Street where it intersects with North Queen Street.
“We did that to accommodate the church,” Commissioner Augie Pierson responded, referring to the now-former Presbyterian church at the corner of East Main and Walnut streets.
Yust said he thought initially that it was a bike lane rather than several parking spaces.
“It’s hard to see with a car parked there,” Yust said. “One car is rough and if there’s more than one it’s worse.”
Peterson said his officers were planning to mitigate that parking situation and told Gallucci that he expects delivery soon for lighted speed indicator signs, which he would deploy on Mount Street.
