Rising Sun may court driveway companies for paving projects

Rising Sun is having trouble finding a construction company to pave Pearl and Mount streets and may invite driveway paving companies to bid.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER

RISING SUN — Saying that the town does not have its own equipment to do the job, and construction companies are not bidding on the contract, Rising Sun may instead reach out to smaller operations to fix the ruts on Pearl and Mount Streets.

