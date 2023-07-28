ELKTON — A Rising Sun man caught with numerous child pornography videos on his computer and his cell phone received sentences that equate to a two-year prison term on Wednesday after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Cameron A. Brown imposed a maximum five-year sentence on the defendant, Jonathon Lewis Henley, 25, of the 100 block of Cottonwood Lane, for possession of child pornography and then suspended all but one year of that penalty, court records.
The judge imposed the same sentence on Henley for a second possession-of-child-pornography conviction and made it consecutive to the first penalty, according to court records.
Brown, who credited Henley for two days that he served in jail after his August 2022 arrest, allowed Henley to remain free until 6 p.m. Friday — by which time he must report to the Department of Corrections to start serving his two-year prison term, court records show.
The judge also ordered Henley to serve five years of supervised probation after completing his two-year prison term, according to court records, which indicate that, as some of the conditions, Henley must participate in a sex offender program and must forfeit all of his electronic devices to the Maryland State Police.
In addition, Brown ordered Henley to register as a convicted sex offender for the next 15 years, court records show. The Sex Offender Registry allows law enforcement officers to monitor convicted sex offenders by phone and in person, and it enables citizens to keep tabs on convicted sex offenders through the program’s online site, which provides the current addresses of registrants and other information about them.
Henley entered Alford pleas to two counts of possession of child pornography in March as part of a plea agreement reached by Assistant State’s Attorney Zachary Payne and Henley’s lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Nicholas Cooksley, according to court records show and Cecil Whig archives.
In an Alford plea, the defendant maintains his innocence while acknowledging that the state possesses enough evidence to convict him at trial.
As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss 11 related counts of possession of child pornography that had been filed against Henley, court records show.
The investigation leading to Henley’s arrest started on Feb. 4, 2022, when the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, police said. The tip indicated that a suspect — later identified as Henley — uploaded child pornography to the internet on Jan. 2, 2022, police added.
A Maryland State Police detective reviewed the nine files referenced in that tip and concluded that three of them constituted child pornography, according to court records. Those videos showed nude girls believed to be between the ages of four and 10 engaging in sex acts with men, in addition to the girls touching themselves while alone, court records show.
The MSP investigator contacted the internet provider and, using the suspect’s known IP address, he learned the address of the suspect’s Cecil County residence, police reported. The detective went to that residence on May 30, 2022 and Henley agreed to speak to the investigator, police said. Henley acknowledged his control of the social media accounts in question and admitted that he had watched child pornography during a “dark period of his life,” police added.
Henley, however, denied that he had any child pornography on his current cell phone, which he allowed investigators to examine, according to court records. But investigators found a number of stored child pornography videos on that phone, court records show.
Investigators seized that phone, after Henley gave them written consent, and they took it to MSP’s Digital Forensic Lab, police said. During the forensic examination, police added, investigators determined that “a majority of the 88 files contained within the secure encrypted folder constitute child pornography.”
