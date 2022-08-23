ELKTON — A man who faced 140 criminal charges in connection with burglaries at approximately 25 units at a Rising Sun-area storage facility during a six-day period in December 2020 has received a three-year sentence after accepting a plea deal, according to court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. imposed the three-year sentence on the defendant — Ethan Michael Springel, 45, of Rising Sun — on Thursday after Springel entered an Alford plea to conspiracy to commit a theft scheme to steal more than $1,500 and less than $25,000, court records show.
In an Alford plea, the defendant maintains his innocence while acknowledging that the state possesses enough evidence to convict him at trial.
The judge gave Springel credit for approximately nine months that he served in the Cecil County Detention Center as a pre-trial inmate after his December 2020 arrest. Davis ordered Springel to serve two years of supervised probation after completing his three-year term.
Springel stood accused of stealing thousands of dollars in property during the storage-unit burglary spree. Court records indicate that Springel is scheduled for a Nov. 28 restitution hearing.
Assistant State’s Attorney Robert Sentman and Springel’s defense lawyer, Jay C. Emrey, negotiated the plea agreement.
As for Springel’s co-defendant, Monica Gray Dehaven, also 45, of Whiteford, prosecutors placed all 140 criminal charges against her on the stet, or inactive, docket during a September 2021 hearing, according to court records. In a stetted case, the charges against the defendant remain on the books for three years, a period in which the state can elect to prosecute. During the last two years, however, the state must convince a judge that good cause exists to pursue prosecution.
Court records indicate that the lead investigator, Det. Kyle Pattman of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, and CCSO Dfc. Hood caught several breaks in the case and conducted extensive legwork, helping them identify Springel and Dehaven as the suspects in the burglaries that occurred from Dec. 4 and Dec. 9 of 2020 at Johnston’s Mini Storage in the 1100 block of Rock Spring Road.
(Charging documents made public in December 2020 did not specify the monetary value of the stolen property for most of the victims, but did note that items stolen from one particular storage unit renter was valued at $12,900.)
