A speed monitoring camera lets a driver know the speed is above the posted limit on Wilson Avenue in Rising Sun. Town officials are concerned about high speeds clocked on Wilson, as well as Pearl and Mount Streets.
Perryville has issued more than 2,500 civil infractions to vehicles since the start of the year through its RedSpeed USA cameras along Aiken Avenue. Rising Sun may go the same way to reduce speeding on Mount and Pearl Streets.
A speed monitoring camera lets a driver know the speed is above the posted limit on Wilson Avenue in Rising Sun. Town officials are concerned about high speeds clocked on Wilson, as well as Pearl and Mount Streets.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Perryville has issued more than 2,500 civil infractions to vehicles since the start of the year through its RedSpeed USA cameras along Aiken Avenue. Rising Sun may go the same way to reduce speeding on Mount and Pearl Streets.
RISING SUN — “There could be some new things happening in the future,” was the message that Rising Sun Commissioner Augie Pierson delivered Tuesday night after talking about excessive speeding on certain roads in town.
Rising Sun has speed monitors on West Pearl Street and Wilson Avenue showing drivers how fast a vehicle approaching the sign is actually traveling. This was done in an effort to slow traffic, but also to give officials an idea of how much speeding is happening.
“We expected there to be a certain number of excess speeds recorded but what we didn’t expect was the high numbers,” Pierson said.
Pierson witnessed a vehicle traveling at 59 miles per hour on Pearl Street, where the posted speed goes from 35 miles per hour down to 25 at town limits.
“That’s way, way too fast. This guy was flying,” Pierson said. He added that speeds on Mount Street are, at times, even worse.
Speeding is a problem in Perryville too, where the mayor and commissioners recently agreed to install RedSpeed USA cameras along Aiken Avenue. That’s a heavy pedestrian traffic area. The cameras were turned on at the start of the year and Robert Nitz, Chief of the Perryville Police Department, said it finally appears to be working.
“February and March were incredibly high. There were 600 violations each month,” Nitz said. Each violation is considered a civil infraction with a fine of $40. In May, the number dropped to 408.
“We saw a significant reduction this past month,” Nitz said of the 264 violations in June. The goal, according to town officials, was to re-educate drivers and put the system out of business.
So far, 2,591 violations have been issued and of those, 1,516 have been paid. Failure to pay puts a flag on the renewal of vehicle registration with the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration.
By law, the cameras can only be placed up to one-tenth of a mile from a school. Perryville Middle School and Good Shepherd Catholic School are the qualifiers. In Rising Sun it would be Rising Sun Middle School and Janes Christian Academy.
Perryville paid little to have the system installed and receives $25 of each infraction paid. The town has established that the money will be used to repair or replace sidewalks in town.
“We need to take action and slow people down,” Pierson said. “We don’t have a lot of options.”
Red Speed approached Rising Sun in 2011 with the camera proposal but Pierson said it wasn’t the right time.
“We weren’t ready for it,” Pierson said of 2011. “When we’re presented with the facts now we may have no choice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.