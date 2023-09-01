RISING SUN — Heralded by a storm of confetti, Rising Sun Little League athletes paraded down the town’s Main Street on Saturday as the local community turned out to celebrate a successful season, capped off by the Senior All Stars’ state championship.
Players, coaches, friends, families, town and county officials and neighbors all turned out to support the end of the league’s summer season.
“It was really good, a great turnout,” said Robert Taylor, RSLL’s president, noting that every one of the club’s teams was present at the parade. “There was great support from the town members.”
After teams marched through the town, they proceeded to the league’s field complex on Kirks Court, where awards were given out and teams were recognized.
Throughout the event, athletes felt honored by the love and support Rising Sun offered.
“It was nice to get the recognition,” said Zach Taylor, a 1st Baseman on the champion Senior All Stars team. “To know that everyone supports you, it just means more.”
The coach of the Senior All Stars, Andy Reil, agreed.
“It’s great,” said Reil. “Carrying on the tradition that Rising Sun Little League brings. It gives players something to strive for.”
Following their 9-3 win over Tri-City to claim the Senior Division Maryland State Championship in July, the Senior All Stars traveled to Maine for another round of competition. Recalling the trip, Taylor and his teammate Anthony Hartsoe, the team’s catcher, said that their favorite memory was a fiasco at a burger restaurant.
“They mixed up everyone’s orders,” Hartsoe said with a chuckle. “Half the people didn’t get drinks.”
For many of the Senior All Stars, the Maine trip was the furthest they’d ever traveled for their sport.
“The stadium was beautiful,” Hartsoe said. Nodding, Taylor agreed.
