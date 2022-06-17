RISING SUN — The Rising Sun Lions Club is an organization that has served its community for 90 years with vision screenings, scholarships, food and more.
The Rising Sun chapter of Lions Clubs International was founded in 1932 through sponsorship by the Lions Club in Quarryville, Pa.
“We were the 7th chapter in Maryland,” said Bob Lucas, a member of the Rising Sun Lions Club. “We were the 3rd club on the Eastern Shore.”
On the original charter document are names of the club’s founders; names which will likely be familiar to longtime residents of Rising Sun or Cecil County: Ewing, Riale, Tosh, Dodson, Ashby, Slaybaugh, and Cameron.
Robert Cameron was synonymous with the Rising Sun Lions Club. He held every office including at the state level.
“Bob was very active in the 60s and 70s,” said Howard “Bud” McFadden. “He was even District 22B Governor.”
Only Cameron and fellow Rising Sun Lion Danny Graham ever represented the local chapter at that level, McFadden said.
There are 40 current members but, like many other organizations, participation has been wracked by the pandemic. The Rising Sun Lions are just now returning to their original meeting schedule of the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month at the Rising Sun Banquet Hall.
“A lot of projects we used to do got canceled by COVID,” said Ellen Lucas. That includes clean up of a section of road the club has adopted and a backpack program that provides weekend meals to Cecil County Public Schools students who are enrolled in the free or reduced-price meal program.
Getting back in business, the Lions are currently selling raffle tickets with the winner getting a picnic with a bushel of crabs, hot dogs and all the fixings.
“It includes everything for a fun day,” said Sallie Teague, a long time member of the Rising Sun Lions, who also has the distinction of being the first woman to join the organization.
“I was the first lady Lion, period,” Teague said. Until 1987 women were considered an auxiliary and referred to as “Lionesses.” The auxiliaries were dissolved in 1991 to make way for women to become full fledged Lions. Teague thinks the change happened because of her presence in the community at the time.
“I was the mayor at the time and I just happened to be around,” she said. Teague was mayor of Rising Sun from 1994 until 2003. However, she was also known to the community for her work with Cecil County Public Library and her other volunteer work in the community.
Teague credits Cameron for getting her involved and taking her along on his Lions Club meetings outside of Cecil County.
“I met every Lion in Maryland,” she figures. “He was one of the best examples of what Lions are.”
There’s now a Rising Sun Lions Club Foundation, which affords the club a tax-deductible status for its fundraising. The members expect that would help them with the community projects such as free vision screening in the public schools.
“We do this for children in Pre-K, kindergarten and 1st grade,” Ellen Lucas said. “We also test others if the teachers have concerns.”
McFadden would like to see the Leo Clubs for students rebuilt, along with the membership of the club itself.
“We’re here to improve the community, help people in need as best we can with glasses and food,” he said.
Teague said anyone interested in community service should become a Lion.
“They’ll be glad to take you in. They are always looking for a willing hand,” she said. “Just be willing to volunteer and help with some of the fundraising.”
Bob Lucas said there are plans to celebrate the 90th Anniversary of the Rising Sun Lions Club at the October meeting.
“We’ll probably invite the Quarryville Lions since they sponsored us,” he said.
To find out about joining the Lions or to get the raffle tickets for the Crab Basket contact any Lions Club member, call Bob Lucas at 443-553-3506 or, in the words of Teague, “Just show up at the meeting.” Tickets are $5 each or 3 for $10. The winner will be drawn Sept. 1.
