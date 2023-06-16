RISING SUN — Property owners in Rising Sun will continue to pay their taxes at the current rate after a vote Tuesday night by the town’s mayor and commissioners to maintain that rate at $.46 per $100 of assessed value.
By doing this, the town will collect an additional $42,588 in revenue from property taxes.
The board also voted to approve its Fiscal Year 2024 budget, with a proposed revenue of $2,945,295 and expenses projected at $2,940,092 leaving a surplus of just over $5,200.
Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator, said the 38% increase in the cost of trash and recycle pick up is what drove the need to increase revenue.
“Rising Sun still has the 4th lowest tax rate in Cecil County and Rising Sun is the only local government to offer a 2% discount for paying (real estate taxes) early,” Bonenberger said.
Personal property tax on businesses and utilities would also hold at 90-cents per $100.
He explained at the Tuesday night public hearing that fluctuating costs as well as interest rates and other economic factors contributed to the formulation of the budget.
Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation notified Rising Sun it could raise just as much revenue in Fiscal Year 2024 as it had in Fiscal Year 2023 by charging $.44 per $100; a formula known as ‘constant yield.’ However, the town is never obligated to that figure.
State assessments show that the value of property in town rose 4.35%, which created an additional $9,258,252 in the worth of properties. Rising Sun’s total property value is now $222,975,885 according to SDAT.
Rising Sun property owners will not see an increase in the cost of debt service. The town will charge $384.36 per parcel for the cost of infrastructure improvements. These costs include parks, sidewalks and the bill to upgrade water and sewer services. It also covers the cost of trash and recycling pick ups.
The police department budget has some of the largest increases in its budget due in part to adding another officer and updating vehicles and technology. Public works has a $40,412 capital outlay for a new bed in one of the town’s work trucks and emergency lighting on another. Meanwhile, streets and sidewalks lists a $304,000 capital outlay. This is money earmarked for paving Mount Street.
