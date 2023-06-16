Rising Sun approves new budget, keeps property tax rate steady

Calvin Bonenberger, Rising Sun Town Administrator, explains how the current national economy and its fluctuations have impacted the town’s budget process.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER

RISING SUN — Property owners in Rising Sun will continue to pay their taxes at the current rate after a vote Tuesday night by the town’s mayor and commissioners to maintain that rate at $.46 per $100 of assessed value.


  

