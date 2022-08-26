Rising Sun ponders a property maintenance code again

While most of Rising Sun’s Main Street has been revamped, the town still wrestles with lackluster property maintenance when it comes to residential rental properties. An ordinance has been introduced to change that, which the town tried to do in 2015 without success.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER

RISING SUN — Citing a “significant increase in substandard conditions specifically in the area of residential rental properties” Rising Sun’s mayor and commissioners have introduced an ordinance that would add a Rental Registration and Inspection Program to Rising Sun’s Property Maintenance Code.

