While most of Rising Sun’s Main Street has been revamped, the town still wrestles with lackluster property maintenance when it comes to residential rental properties. An ordinance has been introduced to change that, which the town tried to do in 2015 without success.
RISING SUN — Citing a “significant increase in substandard conditions specifically in the area of residential rental properties” Rising Sun’s mayor and commissioners have introduced an ordinance that would add a Rental Registration and Inspection Program to Rising Sun’s Property Maintenance Code.
Introduced Tuesday night, with a possible vote on Ordinance 2022-03 at the Sept. 13 town meeting, the measure spells out amendments to Chapter 2 and the addition of a Chapter 9 into the town property maintenance, minimum housing and quality of life code.
According to the text of the ordinance, Rising Sun is “forced to be reactionary in addressing these issues” that run the gamut from unsafe wiring, water damage and mold to hoarding and vermin infestation.
“ ... these conditions, when not properly monitored have a significant impact on the quality of life of all residents, jeopardize the safety of first responders and negatively impact property values in the community,” the ordinance reads.
Passage of the measure would allow for the establishment of a rental registration and inspection program, with the overarching goal of providing “a more efficient system for compelling both absentee and local landlords to correct violations and maintain rental units within the town.”
Perryville established a similar program in 2010, which requires rental units to be registered at town hall. There is a volunteer board to settle disputes comprised of a landlord, a tenant and a town representative. That registration can be revoked if a landlord does not address problems at a property. Rising Sun’s elected body discussed the issue in 2016 but never acted.
This new ordinance earmarks where the program is stated in the town code, noting the addition of a Chapter 9 to be titled “Rental Registration and Inspection Program.” It does not spell out the cost to landlords for registration or what penalties could be assessed.
“...many property owners and landlords are responsible in maintaining their rental properties in great condition, however many rental units do not provide a safe and healthy living environment,” the measure reads. It indicates that town hall has had numerous complaints from tenants who are frustrated at the lack of even basic upkeep of properties. First responders including the town police department also report finding such issues.
A draft copy of Ordinance 2022-03 is posted on the town’s website: risingsunmd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.