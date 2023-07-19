RISING SUN — Concerned about the way the Rising Sun Historic Preservation Commission was operating, Rising Sun’s mayor and commissioners have made changes to the organization including moving the commission’s bank account back into town limits and temporarily closing the museum on the third floor of town hall, with plans to re-open it in a new location.
Meanwhile, the annual Civil War Weekend that the town holds every year in October in Veterans Memorial Park, may not happen this year while RSHPC is reconfigured.
Bill Meehan, president of RSHPC, said the town sent a letter telling them to cease operations and hand over the checking account. Meehan recently accompanied town officials to move the accounts from M&T Bank in Colora to First National Bank across the street from Rising Sun Town Hall.
“It’s not my stuff and it’s not my money,” Meehan said Monday.
Commissioner Dave Warnick, who has a background in banking, said while nothing unusual was found, there were “red flags” that gave town officials concern.
“It hasn’t been confiscated,” Warnick said of the money in three separate accounts holding about $40,000 total. “We are just following our own fiscal policy.”
“At the end of the day the commission is an entity of the town,” Warnick said. “As a town we’re accountable for that.”
Warnick said the mayor and commissioners had several issues including no knowledge of or access to the historic commission’s bank account, lack of membership and governance, and the condition of the museum located on the third floor of town hall.
“They weren’t keeping up on their paperwork,” Warnick said. “They let their 501(c)3 lapse. Technically they didn’t exist.”
That has since been resolved, he added.
Mayor Travis Marion said the once vibrant organization has been reduced to two people; Meehan and Cheri Mumey.
“This was designed to operate as a historical society with a board,” Marion said. RSHPC is supposed to have two members appointed by the town and leadership appointed from its own membership. Mumey said they have a list of 90 members. Sallie McKee is the historian of the group and Mumey is its treasurer.
Meehan said RSHPC, like everything and everyone else, was affected by COVID. However, it has since held several events at Calvert Grange. They used to hold monthly meetings in town hall but now meet elsewhere only in preparation for events at the Grange.
“COVID is over but we haven’t been approved to have a meeting in town hall again,” Meehan said.
Marion also said the museum is supposed to hold items of significance to the town.
“It has become an area of storage with items not prevalent to the Town of Rising Sun,” he said.
Mumey said there are items in the museum used for fundraisers and other events including a collection of antique tea cups and napkin holders. She said these and other items are not specific to Rising Sun but are useful to the organization. Meehan added that every artifact in the museum is accounted for, including items on loan, items which were collected and which were donated.
“If we had an inventory audit we’d pass,” Meehan said.
As for the money, Meehan and Mumey said the commission has a checking account, a certificate of deposit and a money market account.
“Every September the town gave us $5,000 for the Civil War Weekend,” Mumey said.
Warnick said the accounts were moved a few years ago to M&T Bank. However Mumey said that move happened in 2009 when Dee Emsley was treasurer and that it was done to get better interest rates. For Mumey, the move by the town feels sudden.
“If it was so important why didn’t they do it 10 years ago,” Mumey said.
According to the mayor, the plan is to relocate the museum in the church building Rising Sun purchased at the corner of East Main and Walnut Streets.
“We really want the church to become a community building,” Marion said. With plans to use ARPA funds and obtain grants, Rising Sun hopes to start using the building in six months to a year.
