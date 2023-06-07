NORTH EAST — Tassels were turned and mortarboards flung skyward Thursday night, but not before the Rising Sun High School Class of 2023 was reminded how far each had come, or how far each has yet to travel.
Alison Gibson, Salutatorian, talked about the bonds made over the past four years.
”We have each formed many different relationships during our time here, whether it be with teachers that we admired or friends that we made,” Gibson said. “Some of us may stay connected, while others might drift apart from each other as we all grow and change. But no matter where we end up, the impact of those relationships will continue to affect us and how we form new relationships in the future.”
Amanda Callaghan, Valedictorian, addressed “the next generation of activists, builders, of people who form our own communities.”
”We’re more accepting and open-minded than the generations before us,” Callaghan said. The daily support that we give each other at this school is priceless, but we must make sure that we keep this up and hold true to this value as we enter the “real world” of the workforce and our colleges. Through this, we can help change the world more effectively than anyone else before.”
The Class of 2023 had their freshman year disrupted by the global pandemic. That kept their sophomore year fractured; only coming to some semblance of normalcy in time for junior year.
As a member of the Cecil County School Board, but also a dad, a coach and a mentor, Joe Ferdinando got a broader view of the effect.
“We had a brief time where we labeled certain jobs, people, and activities as non-essential. You had to hear that a lot as you were trying to figure out who you are and how to be a high school student,” Ferdinando said. “Every single one of you is essential to our future. We need you. We need you to go out, get a degree, learn a trade, find your career, and then come back to our community and make a difference. You are amazing and you are critically essential to our community and our future.”
As a competitive person, Alana Eyman, Senior Class President, admitted she used to hate to lose.
“I had a hard time embracing my failures and not just with sports. In reality, everyone will fail eventually. But instead of stuffing that fear, shame, or disappointment inside, I want to encourage you to embrace it. Learn and grow from every failure and mistake,” Eyman said, inviting them to let those failures fuel success. “When things don’t go our way, don’t think “why is this happening” or “where did I go wrong”, but think, “what can I do to be better”? We should take pride in the choices we make, strive to be exceptional, and continue to grow as we start the next chapter of our lives.”
James Miro, principal, recalled all the abbreviated hallway conversations with his students where he’d ask how each was and the reply would almost always simply be “great!”
“Class of 2023: your journey towards greatness starts today. The Tiger community, myself especially, can’t wait to hear about the amazing things you will do,” Miro said. “When I see you in 5 or 10 years and ask how you are doing – if you say ‘great’ you better mean it, because I’m going to want the details.”
For Miro the definition of “great” is on the personal scale.
“I am talking about sustained success in achieving a goal that you have set for yourself that is challenging and rewarding to you and those around you,” he said. “I am talking about being recognized by peers or co-workers or family as being an example of success. You can be a great friend or brother or sister or son or daughter by putting in the time, energy and effort to have a positive impact on that relationship.”
Callaghan concluded her remarks by acknowledging all the different paths that lie ahead.
”Some of us may stay and continue the supportive community built here, and some of us may move away to build and join other communities,” she said “We’re the generation that will solve climate change, cure cancer, and create better innovations than ever before.”
”But at the end of the day, no matter what, Rising Sun will always be our roots and our home, and it’s nice to know that if and when we return, it’ll always welcome us home.”
“We have shaped each other through our shared experiences, and as students of Rising Sun, we will always have this connection with one another no matter where life takes us,” Gibson said.
While the graduates walked in the required lines to receive their diplomas there were no rules for the parents; many of whom had air horns or shouted boisterously including one mom who yelled “That’s my baby!” She was later identified as Laura Bouchelle who was celebrating Nathaniel Rosenthal.
In the parking lot, meanwhile, Karly Crouch borrowed a paint pen and wrote “Class of 2023” and her CashApp handle in search of monetary gifts.
”Heck yeah,” the graduate said. “I’m going to Ocean City and I need the money.”
