The Rising Sun High School Girls and Perryville High School Boys Track and Field teams both saw a massive improvement this year, going from the bottom to the top of county rankings.
The Rising Sun Girls went from fifth place last season, to first place in 2021, with the Perryville Boys going from being tied for fourth place with Rising Sun to being the top team in the county.
Coach Jill McKay, who started coaching at Rising Sun last year, said the pandemic shutting down sports for most of 2020, caused many students to enter the season with a renewed motivation.
“Those kids who were really competitors, they were fired up,” said McKay. “I think that helped as well. The kids who tended to take it for granted realized that they missed out and they wanted to be back in the competition.”
The Rising Sun boys team, led by coach Jeff Roberts, also saw improvement, nearly doubling the amount of points they scored from the last full season in 2019. The two teams had around 47 students total split relatively down the middle between boys and girls, a bigger team than other schools in the county according McKay. McKay also credited the county’s middle school sports initiative for introducing the sport to middle school students, before they begin their high school journey.
McKay hopes to expand the track program to include a junior varsity and varsity team, and hopes to have the team compete in tournaments outside of the county.
“I would love to get our varsity kids going to invitationals so they can see what life is like outside of Cecil County,” McKay said.
McKay said the team was young, with only six graduating seniors from both the boys and girls team, so the success should continue in the future.
“I'm just super excited to see where this journey takes us,” McKay said. “We’re just beginning.”
Perryville boys head coach Travon Morgan, said the team success came partially from strategy, as they would have some high performing runners participate in individual events instead of relays.
“If we have a kid who's fast enough or athletic enough that we know that they can score more points individually, we will sacrifice a relay so to speak, and let them do an open event,” said Morgan, who began coaching at Perryville in 2012.
He said many of the students are returning from previous years, so they can handle a larger event load and have more skills and conditioning. The boys team has five seniors, out of 22 runners. The boys and girls teams combined has around 30 athletes, a large reduction from their usual 80-100 person roster, a decrease caused partially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many kids were virtual and couldn't get transportation to practice, during the times that parents were probably at work,” Morgan said.
Morgan said that Cecil County has a strong history of track and field success, but that more students should get involved in track and field early. McKay credited the middle-school sports initiative for giving students an opportunity to get involved with track before they enter high school.
“We just want to throw it out there that more kids need to get involved with track and field early,” Morgan said. “There is money to be had here in scholarships for students, but we only get three or four years to develop them. If we had 8-10 years, the same way that the baseball programs, lacrosse programs and soccer programs do in Cecil County, Cecil County would be pretty much unstoppable in track and field.”
