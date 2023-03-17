RISING SUN — Representatives with the certified public accounting firm of Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC told the Town of Rising Sun mayor and commissioners Tuesday that their Fiscal Year 23 audit went well, with few issues.
The annual report found no issues with internal controls, and no issues with the town’s transactions.
“We did identify a couple of risks,” said Kimberly Stank, CPA, CGMA Partner, who spoke at the Rising Sun Town Meeting. Stank reviewed the report, pointing to improper revenue recognition and management override and controls. “These are standard risks in every audit. We design our audit to mitigate these risks.”
Stank and Stephen Rock, Senior member of the Zelenkofske Axelrod staff, summarized the more than 45-page document to town officials.
One item Stank offered to assist with is the reporting of the town’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funding.
“ARPA sits in the fund balance sheet,” Stank said. “Have you thought about how you’re actually go to spend those funds and how you are going to record them?”
However, Stank said there were “no significant or unusual transactions and no significant findings, matters or issues to bring to you today.”
Rock reviewed Rising Sun’s governmental and business accounts, showing the town $7 million in assets in its governmental account and $3.3 million in liabilities. On the business side, Rising Sun has total assets of $26 million and $21.5 million in liabilities.
In ‘budget to actual,’ Rising Sun realized less revenue than what was budgeted but also spent less than what was budgeted.
Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator, noted that this was the town’s first audit with Zalenkofske Axelrod, LLC. He explained to the elected body that the company the town had been using has ended its municipal auditing service.
