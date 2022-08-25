Rising Sun’s Planning Commission discovered a small gaff in the town’s zoning maps and brought it before the Mayor and Commissioners for a correction. Two properties off of Knutsen Lane, which had been zoned R2, were showing up on the map as R1.
RISING SUN — The Town of Rising Sun’s Planning Commission spent months on the town’s zoning map only to discover a small mistake, which was fixed quickly Tuesday night by passage of Resolution 2022-16.
“In July we had completed a lot of work,” said Calvin Bonenberger, Rising Sun Town Administrator. “But that work is not official until a zoning map is created.”
That was when it was discovered that a pair of properties at the edge of town limits were not labeled correctly.
“They were annexed in 2005-2006 with the intent of being under the R2 designation,” he told the mayor and commissioners. “However subsequent maps that were made show them in R1.”
Bonenberger called it a “scrivener’s error”, a legal definition of a mistake made in a contract or — in this case — a map.
“This resolution makes the property zoned properly,” he said.
In Rising Sun, R1 is for the placement of single family homes, two acres per house. R2 allows for a duplex with a density of 4 per acre.
The properties in question have the same owner and are located off Biggs Highway on Knutsen Lane, Bonenberger said.
