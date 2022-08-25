Rising Sun discovers zoning map mistake

Rising Sun’s Planning Commission discovered a small gaff in the town’s zoning maps and brought it before the Mayor and Commissioners for a correction. Two properties off of Knutsen Lane, which had been zoned R2, were showing up on the map as R1.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER

RISING SUN — The Town of Rising Sun’s Planning Commission spent months on the town’s zoning map only to discover a small mistake, which was fixed quickly Tuesday night by passage of Resolution 2022-16.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.