Pictured in this file photo, Rising Sun Town Hall was the site of Emilie Kleiner’s induction to the Board of Town Commissioners Thursday night. Kleiner is filling the seat vacated by John Shephard in early 2022.
RISING SUN — Emilie Kleiner has become the newest member of the Rising Sun Board of Town Commissioners with her appointment and swearing in Thursday night.
Kleiner, 42, is taking the seat vacated in April 2022 by Joe Shephard. Appointed to Allen Authenreath’s seat a year earlier, Shephard won the seat in the Oct. 2021 election. Shephard had to resign six months later because he moved out of Rising Sun. Kleiner’s term will end in October 2025.
While she grew up in the area and attended Rising Sun Middle and High Schools, Kleiner only moved into town in August 2020 after living in Baltimore City the previous 15 years.
“I feel like God brought me here,” Kleiner said. While in prayer, she felt the call to buy a house but not in a city. “It was supposed to be in a small town where I could walk every where.” Kleiner lives very close to Rising Sun Town Hall and has been walking to the town meetings for some time.
“I came to the first (meeting) because I had questions. I saw an article in the paper about food trucks,” she said. Her initial opinion was that any potential fees to be charged to food trucks was unfair. Then, Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator, clarified the issue for her.
However, it wasn’t long after that first meeting that Commissioner Augie Pierson connected with her.
“Augie asked me to consider being on the board. I said I would like to come to meetings for awhile,” she said.
Public service is in her blood, Kleiner said.
“My parents were always involved and we cared about our community,” she said. “I am eager to pitch in.”
She works from home as a sub contractor administrator and also operates a homemade jewelry business. Her pieces, featuring wood and Liberty London fabrics, are sold on her Etsy site; cicadadesignrevival.com.
“I do have a passion for the arts and small business,” Kleiner said, adding, her career skills will help in her role as a town commissioner. “I know how to communicate and I work well with different personality types.”
She’s been told she will be the town commissioner in charge of streets and sidewalks. That should be a handy post for the official that likes to walk every where in town.
“I just want to be a part of making this town shine,” she said.
