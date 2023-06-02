RISING SUN — There will be a new trash hauler in the Town of Rising Sun for the first time in nearly two decades after the commissioners approved a resolution awarding the contract for trash and recyclables pick up to Republic Services.
Waste Management, which Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator, noted has been the hauler of record for Rising Sun since before he joined the town in 2007, submitted the second highest bid. Trash Tech was the highest.
Rising Sun currently pays $173,856 for its Waste Management contract. However, Bonenberger said the town has been getting complaints from residents about the service.
“You could say they have gotten a flat tire over the past month and a half,” Bonenberger said. That includes not completing its routes on the assigned day. Their bid submission was $329,875.
Trash Tech’s bid was $513,270 with an 8% anticipated increase each of the next three years in a four-year package.
“That’s an astronomical increase,” Bonenberger said, calling it “ungodly and unmanageable.” Even though the value of the properties in town has increased that would not cover the cost. Rising Sun’s revenue from the tax base through assessments only rose about $42,000. Property owners pay that bill in a lump sum with the property tax bill every July.
Patriot, the only Cecil County based company to bid, came in third with an offering of $305,006. The company also stated there would be no increase over the life of the contract.
Republic Services came in at $241,324 with a 5% annual increase. Bonenberger said that, even with that increase, the cost remained the lowest among the four.
“Will Republic be supplying us with new trash and recyclables (containers)?” asked Commissioner Augie Pierson. Bonenberger assured him that was part of the contract.
The contract becomes official once Jay Gullo, town attorney, gives his clearance. However, town hall is already advising residents that Waste Management’s services will cease June 30.
Republic Services will pick up trash every Tuesday and recyclables every Thursday, which would start July 4 but will likely be pushed to July 5.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.