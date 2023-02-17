Chris George has been a Rising Sun Police officer, a Rising Sun Commissioner and is best know for his work in the Department of Public Works. For his 32-plus years of service, the town recently awarded him with a pin and a key to the town.
Rising Sun treated town hall staff to a luncheon and gave awards for length of service Tuesday.
Rising Sun Town Administrator Calvin Bonenberger, left, is congratulated by Mayor Travis Marion for his 16 years at town hall.
Rising Sun Public Works Supervisor Grant Coates is congratulated by Mayor Travis Marion for his 17 years at town hall.
Rising Sun Mayor Travis Marion presents a pin to Billy Karashin for his 3 years working for the town in the Public Works Department.
RISING SUN — Town of Rising Sun employees were treated to lunch and awards this week in recognition for their service to the town.
On Valentine’s Day, Rising Sun Mayor Travis Marion called Chris George forward for not only a pin marking his more than 32 years working for the town in various capacities, but also presented him with a Key to the Town.
George has been a member of the town police department and a town police officer, but is best known in Rising Sun for his contribution to the Public Works Department. After more than three decades on the job, George was asked how Rising Sun has changed.
“The people in town have changed,” he said. “I used to know everyone in town. Now I don’t.”
Grant Coates in the Public Works Department was thanked for his 17 years with the town, followed by Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator, with 16 years. Chip Peterson, chief of police, and MPO Stephen McKinney have 15 years of service, followed by MPO Dan Stickney with 14. Employees with lesser years were also celebrated.
“Our town is filled with smart, competent, dedicated, compassionate employees. They all contribute to making Rising Sun a great place to live,” Marion said. “There is incredible work being done in each of our departments and I am truly excited for what’s to come in the future for Rising Sun.”
