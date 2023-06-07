RISING SUN — There were no bidders Friday for a dilapidated commercial property at 16 East Main St. so it is now in a holding pattern for the next 6- to 12-months according to Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator.
Bonenberger said it was likely the more than $1 million in overdue taxes that kept bidders away from the property that was, at one time, a vibrant part of downtown Rising Sun.
A former street level store front with two floors of apartments above, 16 East Main St. has been vacant for more than a decade and had become attractive to vermin, vandals and squatters.
“For now we are going to stabilize the property,” Bonenberger said Monday. “We can take some steps to clean it up. It has rats and feral cats and tons of pigeons living in it.”
In 2019 this property carried the highest outstanding tax bill at $408,000. Last week the price tag for Rising Sun alone was $1.1 million.
“That’s for overdue sewer and water and debt service,” Bonenberger said of the bill dating back to 2012.
Some time in the next 12 months the property owner — a defunct company called C&K Properties Inc. — can redeem 16 East Main by paying all the taxes and interest due. If that does not happen Rising Sun has a plan of its own.
“The town’s vision for that starts with figuring out the best use of that property,” Bonenberger said, adding the town plans to launch an economic development study of the property to aid in identifying the right use.
Town officials are looking for a domino effect if the property does become town-owned. Bonenberger offered a theoretical scenario.
“If the town ends up paying $50,000 to get the property, pays $50,000 for the study and $50,000 in demolition costs, then we sell it to a developer for $250,000 to $300,000 we can use the proceeds to buy property for more parking,” he said. That could mean building a new lot or buying an existing parking lot from one of the banks in downtown Rising Sun.
Then having that property back on the tax rolls has benefits, he added.
“A higher value property protects others from increasing property taxes,” Bonenberger said. If a small office building would be built there instead, Bonenberger theorized that each of those employees would shop in town and perhaps even buy homes in town.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.