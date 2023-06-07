No bidders at auction for 16 East Main Street in Rising Sun

There were no bidders at the table for 16 East Main St. in Rising Sun. This means in as little as 6 months the town could own the property and decide its fate.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER

RISING SUN — There were no bidders Friday for a dilapidated commercial property at 16 East Main St. so it is now in a holding pattern for the next 6- to 12-months according to Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator.


Sign Up For Newsletters

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.