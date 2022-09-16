RISING SUN — While Rising Sun has lots of great landlords, the mayor and commissioners agreed Tuesday night to adopt a Rental Inspection Program to address neglectful owners of residential rental properties.
“Although there are some wonderful landlords in Rising Sun there are also some who are just collecting the rent from their tenants,” said Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator.
The passage of Ordinance 2022-03 carried three amendments to the town’s Property Maintenance, Minimum Housing and Quality of Life code including the addition of a Chapter 9 for the Rental Registration and Inspection Program.
Bonenberger said the Rental Registration and Inspection Program has been in the works for several years and goes beyond unkempt yards and high grass.
“When you are a landlord you are a business owner,” he said, noting that – like other business owners – there should be rules to follow. “By having these rules in place it will be a better use of taxpayer dollars,” Bonenberger added, noting that the town has spent thousands only to end up collecting a $25 high grass fine.
Bonenberger displayed several photos showing sagging floors, dangerous water repairs, unsafe steps and mold he has found in rental units. Saying the town will work with willing landlords, he pointed to the sagging floor and showed that the owner was only required to shore up the floor instead of enduring costly foundation repairs.
“A lot of this is common sense repairs, not engineering,” he said. “We are trying to keep the property still functional but in a safe and better manner.”
“We can address that through creation of a rental inspection program,” he said.
According to Bonenberger, having the inspection program would help tenants and their neighbors.
“If the owner of a property wants to live that way that’s their business. But this is a rental situation,” he said. “You have to wonder how many more are out there.”
The ordinance goes into effect 20 days after passage.
Rising Sun tried to pass similar legislation in 2016 but got blowback from landlords over language in that measure which would have required inspections when tenants changed or when the property was sold.
