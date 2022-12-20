RISING SUN — Despite the cold winter morning, a crowd gathered to join Reed Mason, a Rising Sun native and 4-H member, in honoring fallen soldiers as part of Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday.
As part of Mason’s 4-H Diamond Clover Award project, a 4-H program that encourages participants to engage in leadership and community service, she led the ceremony at the Brick Meeting House where she had a personal connection with Wreaths Across America.
“I have a lot of family buried at Brick Meeting House and my grandfather is in Rosebank,” Mason said.
Wreaths Across America began in 1992 when Morrill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath Company in Harrington, Maine, had a surplus of wreaths as the holidays approached. Remembering a childhood trip to Arlington National Cemetery, Worcester decided to donate the excess wreaths to the military cemetery, where they were laid on graves in an older section of Arlington; an area more forgotten because of its age.
The wreath donations remained a quiet tradition that Worcester did each year until a 2005 news story showed hundreds of stones adorned with snow-covered wreaths. Suddenly, thousands wanted to get involved, even offering to copy his gesture locally. Thus, Wreaths Across America was born.
The scene that took place in Rising Sun’s Brick Meeting House Saturday morning was one of 3,400 memorial sites that honored America’s fallen. The other two memorial sites in Cecil County included Saint Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church and Charlestown Cemetery.
“The United States of America was founded on the ideals of freedom, justice, and equality,” Mason said. “Our nation stands as a shining beacon of liberty and freedom to the world. We thank those who gave their lives to keep us free and we shall not forget you. We shall remember.”
The Cecil County Emergency Services’ Honor Guard presented the colors at the start of the ceremony.
With the money raised for Mason’s Clover project, she was able to get 318 wreaths laid on graves outside both the Brick Meeting House and Rosebank Cemetery.
“A lot of people come out and hopefully, one day, ours will get more people and maybe expand,” Mason said. “I really was amazed by what a community impact it had.”
Mason, 15, hopes to continue organizing the event until she graduates high school.
“I’ve already started raising money for next year,” Mason said. “So hopefully, we’ll do it again next year. And then I have another two years until I go to college and then hopefully another 4-H member will want to take it over, another child will want to take it over to keep it going.”
