ELKTON — On Thursday, members of the community joined Town of Elkton Mayor Robert Alt and other Town of Elkton officials for the official opening of the Neighborhood Community Center on Stockton Street.
“This is a very proud moment for the Town of Elkton,” said Alt.
At the ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the building’s opening, Alt was joined by Elkton Town Commissioners, Department of Parks & Recreation Director Mary Magaw, a representative of the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, staff from Wickersham Construction and Engineering who helped construct the building, and Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger.
The 18,500 square foot building was initially completed in October 2020, and received a ‘soft-launch’ of limited activities organized by Magaw’s Parks & Recreation department. The Center features a full-size gymnasium named after Town Commissioners Earl Piner and Charles Givens, four multi-purpose activity rooms, a fully-equipped kitchen, and offices.
“We are very excited to have this building and see the kids coming in,” said Magaw.
Prior to the official opening, activities were largely limited to the town’s Dance program and Parks & Recreation camps and classes. Town of Elkton residents were also able to attend open gyms — primarily basketball open-play sessions for both kids and adults. The limitations were largely due to continued COVID-19 protocols and an abundance of caution on the part of the Town.
“We have been very careful,” said Magaw. “We have been making sure we’re being safe.”
Now that the building has fully launched, the Town has plans to quickly ramp up the number of activities offered, according to Magaw. A Parks & Recreation summer camp will begin next week, as well as a summer basketball league open to ages 5-Adult. The Center also hopes to add volleyball and pickleball leagues in addition to regular basketball leagues.
“We hope to get the seniors back in here soon,” added Magaw, referring to plans to host activities catered to senior citizens, such as bingo nights.
While Town of Elkton residents are currently welcome to drop in to open gym sessions, non-residents will have to either rent out the gym or register for specific activities for the time being.
Mayor Alt views the Center as a great opportunity to provide the Elkton community with an all-purpose, all-occasion gathering place.
“It’s limitless on the things we can do in here,” said Alt.
