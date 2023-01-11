Wright’s AME Church in Elkton will celebrate the life of The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in person Monday at Five Rivers Church after two years of virtual events due to the pandemic. A free breakfast will be served at 8 with the service to start at 9 a.m.
The Rev. Stanley Fuller was the guest speaker at Wright’s AME Church’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day service in 2016. This Monday, the keynote speaker is Loucious Hires with the United States Secret Service.
Wright’s AME Church in Elkton will celebrate the life of The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in person Monday at Five Rivers Church after two years of virtual events due to the pandemic. A free breakfast will be served at 8 with the service to start at 9 a.m.
CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO
SUBMITTED PHOTO
The Rev. Stanley Fuller was the guest speaker at Wright’s AME Church’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day service in 2016. This Monday, the keynote speaker is Loucious Hires with the United States Secret Service.
CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO
In this Aug. 28, 1963, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addresses marchers during his “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.
ELKTON — Cecil Countians will gather again Monday morning to remember the life and the legacy of The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
This is the 33rd year for the Annual Commemorative Service hosted by Wright’s AME Church in Elkton. It also signals a return to a live program, whereas the 2021 and 2022 services were held virtually due to the pandemic.
King, who lived his life in search of equal rights for Blacks in America, was assassinated April 4, 1968 as he stood on the balcony of a Tennessee motel room. He was in Memphis preparing to join with striking garbage workers there. He was named Time Magazine’s Man of the Year in 1963 and won the Nobel Peace Prize the following year.
King would have been 94 on January 15. His birthday became a federal holiday in 1983.
Charles Givens, a member of the church and an Elkton Town Commissioner, said the free breakfast and commemorative service will be held once again at Five Rivers Church located at 290 White Hall Road.
“We outgrew our church,” Givens said of Wright’s AME, located at 125 Booth St. The congregation at Five Rivers offered its fellowship hall in 2020. That venue is three times larger than Wright’s.
Each year, the program features a speaker of note to the Black community. This year that speaker is Loucious Hires from the United States Secret Service. Hires is Executive Chief of the Office of Equity & Employee Support Services.
Breakfast will be served from 8 until 8:45 a.m. and the service is set to begin at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.