NEWARK, Del. — Four retired racing greyhounds from Australia are adjusting to their new life in Delaware thanks to a multinational effort to find adoptive homes for the dogs.
“It was truly amazing to think that we could get dogs from so far away, and that they would settle in as easily as they have,” said Sandi Roberts, president of Greyhound Pet Adoptions of Delaware. “They all have settled right into retirement, just like the U.S. dogs do.”
GPAD is one of many groups around the country that help find loving homes for greyhounds after their racing careers. Years of advocacy have resulted in many Americans willing to adopt greyhounds, but at the same time, greyhound racing has fallen out of favor here in the United States, where there are only two remaining race tracks in West Virginia.
“There are over 150 Greyhound-specific adoption groups throughout the United States and Canada, but we’re all scrambling after dogs that are retiring from two tracks,” Roberts explained. “The situation in Australia is exactly the opposite. Greyhound racing is very active there, but they do not have the adoption network.”
A few years ago, an Australian rescue group, Racing 2 Rehome, began working with groups on the U.S. West Coast to find homes for dogs, and that effort is now expanding to the East Coast. The organization has since flown more than 200 dogs to the U.S. and Canada in partnership with 14 different North American rescue groups.
A representative from Racing to Rehome met with Roberts and others from GPAD last year, and the Delaware group agreed to take an initial four dogs from Australia. Last month, the dogs were loaded aboard an Air Canada flight and flown from Sydney to Melbourne and then on to Vancouver, Canada. After resting for a night, they were flown to Toronto and then put on a van and driven over the U.S. border to Niagara Falls, N.Y.
Roberts and two other volunteers from Delaware drove up to get them and brought them to board member Gail Rys’ house in Newark, where other volunteers helped bathe them and get them ready for adoption.
Two have already been adopted, including one who was adopted by a former GPAD board member who now lives in Nevada and drove all the way back to Newark to pick up the dog. Two others remain available for adoption, along with a few other dogs from West Virginia.
GPAD, which places an average of 50 greyhounds per year, is hoping to receive four more dogs from Australia later this year.
“It gets those dogs out of Australia, where they don’t have homes for them, and it brings them here where we can find homes for them. It’s very mutually beneficial,” Roberts said.
U.S. rescue groups pay $500 per dog, and the Australian group covers the rest of the cost of flying the dogs here, Roberts said. Greyhounds are retired between 18 months old and five years old, depending on the success of their racing career.
For information on adopting a greyhound, visit gpadelaware.org. Applicants must consent to a home visit and, if chosen to receive a dog, pay a $525 adoption fee.
