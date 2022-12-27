Cecilton house fire

A volunteer firefighter continues to work after he and approximately 30 other volunteer firefighters controlled an appliance blaze late Friday night at this Cecilton duplex.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF STATE FIRE MARSHAL

CECILTON — Three residents were able to safely escape their Cecilton home late Friday night after smoke detectors alerted them to a blaze inside that dwelling, but the fire caused enough damage to displace them, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.