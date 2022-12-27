CECILTON — Three residents were able to safely escape their Cecilton home late Friday night after smoke detectors alerted them to a blaze inside that dwelling, but the fire caused enough damage to displace them, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
One of the occupants called 911 at 11:40 p.m. Friday, after discovering the fire inside the residence in the 100 block of South Bohemia Avenue, prompting area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Approximately 30 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 10 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
The blaze caused an estimated $10,000 in structural damage to what investigators described as “multi-family duplex residence,” and it destroyed approximately $5,000 in belongings inside the dwelling, according to an MOSFM spokesperson, who further reported that no one was injured and that family members are assisting the displaced residents.
“Due to working smoke detectors, the occupant and two children were able to safely exit the structure,” the spokesperson said.
During their on-scene investigation, MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started inside a heater closet, fire officials said. Investigators concluded that the appliance fire had started accidentally, fire officials added.
