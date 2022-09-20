ELKTON — Republican Lt. Governor candidate Gordana Schifanelli gave a speech on the importance of the upcoming general election on Monday at an event hosted by the Republican Women of Cecil County. The event was held after Goucher College released a poll on the Maryland Governor’s race showing that Democratic candidate Wes Moore is leading Republican candidate Dan Cox by 22 percent.

