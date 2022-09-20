ELKTON — Republican Lt. Governor candidate Gordana Schifanelli gave a speech on the importance of the upcoming general election on Monday at an event hosted by the Republican Women of Cecil County. The event was held after Goucher College released a poll on the Maryland Governor’s race showing that Democratic candidate Wes Moore is leading Republican candidate Dan Cox by 22 percent.
“We have to go to lengths we have never gone to before to win this election, because this election is such a high stakes election,” said Schifanelli. “This election is the election of the century for us.”
The poll surveyed 1,008 Maryland residents where over 700 likely voters were identified. 53 percent of likely voters surveyed in the poll said they were in favor of Moore while 31 percent said they favor Cox. Four percent of likely voters vouched for the Libertarian Governor candidate, David Lashar, while two percent said they are in favor of the Green Party candidate, Nancy Wallace – leaving roughly nine percent of likely voters as undecided.
“The Cox/Schifanelli messaging needs to improve," said Schifanelli. "So we need to talk to the voters because we are voter, family, and children centric so we just have to be better at communicating our message.”
Schifanelli emphasized that, while voters do need to be informed, they also need to go to the polls and actually cast votes.
“Cecil County residents have to be very serious about voting and they have to get out and vote,” said Schifanelli.
Early voting in Maryland for the 2022 General Election will run from October 27 to November 3 with election day on November 8.
