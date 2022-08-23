Perryville Commissioner Bob Taylor favors putting the issue of chickens in town limits before the residents through referendum. The elected body plans to add referendums to the town charter as part of the updating process about to begin.
Perryville Commissioner Tim Snelling favors giving residents a say in certain matters through referendum, with the first likely ballot question to be chickens in town limits.
PERRYVILLE — With an overhaul of its charter in the works, the Town of Perryville commissioners have decided to add the use of referendums – with plans to first use a referendum to settle the chicken debate in town.
After Cecil County passed its regulations on owning small poultry flocks outside the realm of farming, Perryville was approached to do likewise. To date, the town has made no decision and has cited residents that started flocks assuming the county law covered the town, or that the town would allow the activity.
George Patchell, town administrator, presented the mayor and commissioners with proposed changes to the nine sections of the charter and asked how to proceed.
“We may have some articles with no changes,” Patchell said. He suggested the elected body deal with three articles at a time over four special meetings, similar to the meetings the board holds during the budget process.
“This can be done fairly quickly,” said Commissioner Tim Snelling.
Commissioner Bob Taylor noted that the changes would have to clear both the town attorney and the ethics board.
The addition of a referendum would allow town residents to have a say in key issues, with the first likely to be whether to allow chickens in residential neighborhoods.
“We’ve had multiple discussions,” Director of Planning Dianna Battaglia said of her work on the animal husbandry issue with the Planning Commission. She offered a look at the zoning map, indicating where the commission agrees would be the best areas to allow small flocks.
“We are looking only at the R1 zone with 20,000 square feet,” Battaglia said. “That would be Chesapeake Landing and some lots at Beacon Point. Homeowners Association approval would be needed.”
Michelle Linkey, town commissioner, said she is not against chickens, but she is against them in town because of how small lots are and how close together.
Taylor agreed, favoring the possibility of putting the matter to referendum.
“I don’t want to be the board that voted to make his life miserable and his neighbor’s not,” Taylor said.
“It seems reasonable to put this on a referendum and stop kicking the can down the road,” said Mayor Matt Roath. “We’ve heard the debate several times. There isn’t much dissent in my mind. We should make a decision.”
“We are,” Taylor replied. “It would be done by the citizens.”
Roath noted that a petition is being circulated in favor of allowing for residential flocks and that the board should take action.
“It’s our responsibility ... our responsibility is the safety of this community,” Roath said.
“I take the position that we let the people decide,” Snelling said.
Battaglia noted that the planning commission considered that allowing the birds could increase the number of predators in town such as foxes and hawks.
Patchell said the first charter revision meeting will be held Aug. 30 at 6 p.m.
