Perryville Police Chief Robert Nitz reported to the mayor and town commissioners Tuesday that the money collected from RedSpeed camera violations would go toward repair, replacement and installation of sidewalks, which town officials agreed was a tangible way to spend the revenue.
PERRYVILLE — Anyone caught speeding on Aiken Avenue will be making a contribution to new or repaired sidewalks in Perryville.
That’s where Perryville has decided to spend its RedSpeed USA camera money. Through January only warnings were issued to any vehicle traveling above the 25 mile per hour speed limit along Aiken Avenue. In February citations started to be mailed to the owner of the vehicle captured by the cameras.
Robert Nitz, Perryville Police Chief, reported to the mayor and commissioners that 636 citations were issued in February.
“We have issued 384 so far in March,” he said. Payments totaling $3,000 have been received.
The cameras can only be installed in school zones and the money must be spent on public safety.
“We were trying to think of a way to use the revenue that would be tangible,” George Patchell, town administrator, said of the committee that was assigned to determine how that money would be allotted.
Patchell noted that certain sidewalks in Perryville are not ADA compliant, others are in need of repairs while some areas have no sidewalks at all.
Since the money needs to be spent on public safety, Commissioner Michelle Linkey suggested updating the automated external defibrillation devices or AEDs. These are the portable devices that deliver an electric shock to a person in a cardiac event.
Cathy McCardell, assistant town administrator, said the current AEDs located through town in buildings and vehicles are as much as seven years old. She pointed to a large canvas pack behind her in town hall that held one of the devices. It was noted these are in working order but are not as user friendly as are the newer models.
“So they are in compliance but they need to be upgraded,” Linkey said.
“New ones are $26,000 each,” Nitz said. The town would need to replace as many as 20.
Mayor Matt Roath suggested instead to add the replacement of the AEDs into the budget of each department as a line item.
