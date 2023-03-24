Perryville will spend RedSpeed money on sidewalks

Perryville Police Chief Robert Nitz reported to the mayor and town commissioners Tuesday that the money collected from RedSpeed camera violations would go toward repair, replacement and installation of sidewalks, which town officials agreed was a tangible way to spend the revenue.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER

PERRYVILLE — Anyone caught speeding on Aiken Avenue will be making a contribution to new or repaired sidewalks in Perryville.


