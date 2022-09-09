RISING SUN — If there was not any more hype surrounding the upcoming Baltimore Ravens season, the Marching Ravens and team cheerleaders found ways to turn up the excitement.
In anticipation for the Ravens home opener on Sunday against the New York Jets, a Ravens’ Caravan made stops at four Cecil County elementary schools, including Gilpin Manor Elementary, Elkton Manor Elementary, Leeds Elementary and Calvert Elementary School. The caravan also attended the Dunkin’ On Belle Hill Road in Elkton and the Ramsey Ford car dealership in Rising Sun.
Patrons received various purple and black prizes, while donning their Ravens attire on the first Purple Friday of the season.
John Litzenberg was one of those in attendance at the Ramsey Ford event, sporting his purple Lamar Jackson jersey. The 84-year-old said he attended the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Colts playoff game in 1976, when a plane crashed into Memorial Stadium.
The longtime realtor and Baltimore football fan said he and his wife Linda have owned season tickets dating back to the Colts era. They now own seats in section 141 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Litzenberg said he is optimistic for the 2022 season and thinks his team could reach the Super Bowl for the first time since 2012. In terms of Lamar, Litzenberg hopes he can prove himself as Jackson enters the last year of his rookie contract.
“Lamar is not going to find a contract until he proves himself,” Litzenberg said. “I think this is going to be his year.”
The team announced on Friday Jackson and the Ravens could not come to terms on a contract extension. The Ravens instead will pick up his fifth-year option and the former 2019 MVP will make just over $23 million.
General Manager of Ramsey Ford Mark Hyman is also hopeful about Jackson’s season, pointing to his outstanding athletic ability.
“I think he is one of the greatest athletes in my lifetime,” Hyman said of Jackson.
Patsy Lovelace, Donna Miles and Sharon Van Culin all hope Jackson can get a deal done soon.
The trio of Rising Sun residents said they have been Baltimore football fans since the Colts played in Baltimore. They recall when Hall of Fame quarterback Johnny Unitas visited Cecil County for Rising Sun Little League's opening day.
“They’re our hometown team,” Van Culin said of her Ravens fandom.
Hyman said it is the first time the Ravens’ Caravan stops at the Ford dealership in Rising Sun. He noted Ramsey Ford has sponsored with the Ravens for 15 years. Hyman said he felt the event was a success, with it being fun for children and adults alike.
“I was very pleased,” Hyman said. “We feel like it's a winning partnership with two winning organizations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.