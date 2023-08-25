082622_whg_ElktonWMImages1.jpg

Trash and bulk items placed on a curb in Elkton for Waste Management to pick up.

 COURTESY OF THE TOWN OF ELKTON

ELKTON — After Waste Management — Elkton’s current trash collector — declined to bid on a new contract with the town, Elkton residents may see an increased trash collection bill after the town inks a new deal. The town is currently evaluating bids from three companies — all of which charge double what the town currently pays for trash and recycling services.


  

