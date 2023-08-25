ELKTON — After Waste Management — Elkton’s current trash collector — declined to bid on a new contract with the town, Elkton residents may see an increased trash collection bill after the town inks a new deal. The town is currently evaluating bids from three companies — all of which charge double what the town currently pays for trash and recycling services.
In FY23, Elkton paid Waste Management $773,000 for residential trash and recycling pick up services. Throughout the year, Waste Management worked with Elkton officials to find a solution that would alleviate what Waste Management officials called the “stress” that Elkton’s trash accumulation was having on the company.
Waste Management consistently stated that Elkton residents accumulate 17 pounds of garbage more than the average household per week and, in the same week’s time, recycle 4.5 pounds less.
Despite Waste Management and the town’s efforts to promote better recycling habits in the town and efficient trash collection, the switch caused confusion among residents and headaches for WM.
One of the final solutions Waste Management proposed was a roughly 15 percent increase to the rate the town was paying Waste Management for its services.
According to town officials, due to overall dissatisfaction with Waste Management’s services, the town declined an increased rate.
“We have had a great deal with Waste Management, it was outstanding for our residents,” said Elkton Mayor Robert Alt in reference to the rate that WM had been operating at. “But I do think Waste Management was losing money with Elkton.”
When asked why Waste Management opted out of submitting a bid, Waste Management’s Manager of Communications John Hambrose said that “sometimes Waste Management just doesn’t bid on work.”
“It was a business decision,” Hambrose said.
Currently, Elkton is evaluating bids from Republic Services, Trash Tech and Waste Industries.
In comparison to the $773,000 Elkton was paying Waste Management per year:
Republic Services’ submitted bid costs an average of $1,759,372 a year.
Trash Tech’s submitted bid costs an average of $1,389,915.69 a year.
Waste Industries’ submitted bid costs an average of $1,289,106 a year.
Each of the bids include two 96 gallon trash and recycling toters for residents — something the Waste Management contract did not offer and a major reason for the increased costs.
Elkton officials are still in the process of sorting through the three bids and have not proposed a recommendation to award a contract. If there is an increase in the cost of trash services within Elkton, officials say they will work to figure out how to implement the cost increase so that residents are not stuck with too large of a bill.
