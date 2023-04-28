PORT DEPOSIT — If there is an event in town, there’s a good chance Randa Thiele took part.
Thiele, 58, is the consummate town volunteer and has lead the annual Port Deposit Rockfish Tournament every June for the past 17 years. Now she’s on the May 9 ballot for Port Deposit Town Council.
“I just love the town,” Thiele said. “I never really thought about it before but it’s such a great family community.”
Thiele will be running against incumbent Councilman Kevin Brown, Gwendolyn Campbell and Daniel Guercio to fill two open seats on the town council.
She’s heard people describe her as the organizer.
“I’m known for getting things done. Even if I don’t have time I make time,” she said. She plans to bring that drive to the Port Deposit Town Council if she gets elected. “I’m an organizer and a gatherer.”
Her gathering skills even includes choosing the Port Deposit Christmas tree every year.
She’s no stranger to town government. Thiele has served on the Port Deposit Planning Commission and was also part of the Master Waterfront Improvement Plan in 2018. Being a member of the town council will be similar but different, she said.
“You can’t say what you’re going to do until you get in there,” she said.
That doesn’t mean she has no plans.
“I want to help the town look nice,” she said. That includes addressing derelict buildings. “I want to help the town get some of these properties cleaned up.”
Thiele expects big changes are coming to Port Deposit as redevelopment at Bainbridge continues and she’d like to have a role in how the town responds with economic development, revitalization and public safety.
“It doesn’t hurt to put a plan in place,” Thiele said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.