NEWARK, Del. — The Louisiana-based fast-food chain Raising Cane’s brought its fried chicken tenders to Newark this week, opening its first Delaware location in The Grove at Newark.
“We’re extremely excited and proud to be a part of Newark, so close to the University of Delaware,” Warren Sewell, a regional vice president for the company, said during a grand opening celebration Tuesday morning. “Strong student population, strong faculty, really tight-knit community. We’re happy to just get started in Delaware, and what better place to start than Newark?”
Several dozen people lined up outside the restaurant Tuesday morning, vying to win a year’s supply of chicken. The first ones in line, UD students Garrit Elliman, Matthew Loth and Alex Lanier, arrived at 11:45 p.m. the night before.
“We’ve never been here before and we just wanted to try it,” Loth said.
Raising Cane’s was founded in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., near the campus of Louisiana State University. It has long had a presence in the South and has expanded to the West and now the Northeast more recently. Many of the restaurants are in college towns.
“We’ve seen a lot of success in our campus strategy and opening restaurants around college students,” Sewell said.
Raising Cane’s has a miniscule menu compared to many fast-food restaurants, offering only one main course: chicken fingers, which can also be ordered on a sandwich.
“When you only do one thing, you have to be focused on all the specifics to ensure that you do it right,” Sewell said.
Complimenting the chicken are crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, iced tea, lemonade and the company’s signature Cane Sauce, which Sewell described as a secret recipe that is “tangy with a little bit of spice.”
The Newark location is the chain’s 708th restaurant nationwide. It employes approximately 100 crew members and nine managers.
The eatery is located in The Grove at Newark – formerly College Square Shopping Center – in a standalone building along Library Avenue, near WSFS Bank. It has a drive-thru, a large patio and an indoor eating area and also offers curbside pickup. It is open from 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Raising Cane’s is among several new businesses coming to The Grove, which is in the midst of a major renovation project that includes the construction of new retail space and a 306-unit luxury apartment complex.
Three new businesses – Jersey Mike’s Subs, Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken and Leslie’s Pool Supplies – opened last year. Three others have signed leases: First Watch, a breakfast chain that already has a location on Churchmans Road; Del Pez Mexican Gastropub, which previously had a Main Street location and is currently located at the Wilmington Riverfront; and a NovaCare Rehabilitation clinic.
The shopping center owner is also in negotiations with a fast-casual Mexican restaurant, a fast-casual Middle Eastern restaurant and a national brand coffee shop. At least a dozen more tenants are expected in the coming years, but no announcements have been made.
“We’re excited to be one of the first businesses to take part in the redevelopment of The Grove,” Sewell said. “I think people from Newark know this area and this landmark and they’re excited to see some new growth and development.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.