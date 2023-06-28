Rabies confirmed in stray Port Deposit cat

Cecil County Health Department is warning residents about the discovery of a third rabid animal, this time a stray cat in the Granite Avenue area in Port Deposit. Officials also encourage pet owners to get dogs, cats and ferrets vaccinated against rabies.

 COURTESY CCHD

ELKTON — The Cecil County Health Department has announced that a sick stray cat found on Granite Avenue in Port Deposit has tested positive for rabies.


  

