Cecil County Health Department is warning residents about the discovery of a third rabid animal, this time a stray cat in the Granite Avenue area in Port Deposit. Officials also encourage pet owners to get dogs, cats and ferrets vaccinated against rabies.
ELKTON — The Cecil County Health Department has announced that a sick stray cat found on Granite Avenue in Port Deposit has tested positive for rabies.
Described as a medium sized black and orange calico, the stray cat reportedly attacked at least two people. It was captured by Cecil County Animal Services Monday and test results were announced Tuesday.
This is the third rabid animal found in Cecil County this year, according to the health department on Bow Street in Elkton. In March, a raccoon tested positive after being captured in North East. The following month, a rabid fox was discovered in the Rising Sun area.
Cecil County went through a spate from 2011 to 2013 where high numbers of rabies cases were confirmed. In 2012 alone, Cecil County had 11 cases; including a feral kitten in Port Deposit. Contact with that infected animal sent 8 people to their doctors for post-exposure treatment.
Until 2013, Cecil County held the dubious distinction of being Maryland's last known human death caused by rabies, which had been reported in 1976. In 2013, Maryland State Health Department officials could not divulge any information on that victim, including gender or county of residence.
In a statement about the fatal disease, the health department warned residents that rabies is a continual risk and that cats are a greater risk than dogs of contracting it – as felines roam farther and are thus more likely to come in contact with another rabid animal.
Anyone seeing an animal acting out of character should contact the health department and should not attempt to catch the animal themselves.
For more information go to CecilCountyHealth.org or call 410-996-5550. Also make sure pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations and boosters.
