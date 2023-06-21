ELKTON — The intersection of Jackson Station Road and Pulaski Highway will no longer be shut down after officials say that Perryville Fire Department expressed concerns over the increased response times the closure would cause.
“Based on our judgements, it would have added three minutes to our response times on Jackson Station Road,” said Perryville Fire Chief Brad Willis. “It wouldn’t be conducive to our operations.”
The intersection was set to be permanently closed June 15. The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDoT) State Highway Administration (SHA) planned to use flex posts to eliminate traffic from using the intersection – forcing drivers to make U-turns at neighboring intersections to get on to Jackson Station Road.
With concerns from the Perryville Fire Department in mind, Ken Fender, the District 2 Engineer for SHA, said that he thought emergency response vehicles could “drive over the flex posts if needed” – an alternative Willis said is not in the department’s best interest.
“We can’t drive over flex posts because it will damage the underside of our vehicles and I am not taking a million dollar fire apparatus over a flex post to cause damage to it,” Willis said. “We can’t cover those repairs by selling chicken dinners and raffle tickets.”
Now, instead of permanently closing the intersection, officials will use flex posts to only allow left turns from drivers headed eastbound toward Elkton on Pulaski Highway, onto Jackson Station and Winch Road.
The eastbound side of Jackson Station Road – the side without Winch Road – will now be “right in, right out” only and drivers from either side of Jackson Station Road will no longer be able to access the Pulaski Highway intersection.
“If drivers want to cross over, they will need to head down Pulaski and make a U-turn,” Fender said.
Fender noted that SHA plans to use flex posts to enforce the changes on Jackson Station Road as well as block the intersection to only allow room for vehicles making a left turn from Pulaski Highway onto Jackson Station, Winch Road.
Officials consider the flex posts a short term fix as they continue to evaluate installing a traffic light at the intersection.
“We are going to try to see if we can put a signal up eventually but even if we do, we are looking at a couple of years to do that,” Fender said. “This is a short term fix and we really do feel that this is going to be the safest transition for this cross over.”
Willis was unable to comment on SHA’s change in plans as he claims the fire department has yet to be informed of the modifications.
The modifications to the intersection are expected to go into place within the next month.
