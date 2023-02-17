ELKTON — The second of two Cecil County Public Library public input sessions brought out a handful of residents, each of whom were passionate about the library system.
CCPL held a Wednesday night Strategic Planning Public Input Session at the North East branch and a Thursday morning session at the Elkton branch. Randy Maxey, a strategist with ReThinking Libraries, a consulting firm based in Indiana, explained he was looking for thoughts on the current state of Cecil County’s libraries and what each should look like on the next five years.
“What do you think is good and what do you think needs changes?” Maxey said. “We want to capture all your thoughts and ideas.”
Over the two sessions, attendees ranged from teens to seniors, who came to contribute their ideas for CCPL’s future. There are also plans to meet with various business and community groups, educators, public officials and others. Maxey said everything would be considered and would be brought together to formulate the strategic plan.
At the Thursday morning session, concerns were expressed over the funding given to the libraries, noting how tough decisions were made to cut hours and staffing to get over a financial hump.
“When there were budget cuts the library stepped up,” said Patricia Folk. “They are now slowly bringing things back.”
As she sees it, Polly Binns said that Cecil County Public Libraries are not a priority for county government.
“The general consensus is that literacy and education are not important,” Binns said. “There are small pockets on both sides who are very passionate about it, but the direction is cut the budget, cut the budget, cut the budget.”
The way Ken Wiggins sees it, the majority of Cecil County just wants to see their property taxes lowered, regardless of the effect on services such as the library.
“But the library to me has always been a saving grace; kind of a public utility along with police and water and sewer,” Wiggins said.
Binns said even the smallest libraries in Cecil County, such as Cecilton and Port Deposit, are community assets.
“That’s the part of the community that’s raising everyone up,” Binns said, noting that’s true even with limited hours. “The library is a critical hub in each community.”
Ron Hamlen said he’s heard too many people call the library unnecessary.
“People say we don’t need the library anymore because we have the internet,” Hamlen said.
However, in this post-pandemic world, Folks said Cecil County Public Libraries have become a place to reconnect.
“And it’s a good, neutral place,” she said. Everyone told a story of how open, helpful and friendly each library employee is to anyone who visits.
“It’s a welcoming place,” Wiggins said. “The staff is so helpful and they’re here to serve the community.”
When Cecil County Public Schools dismiss every afternoon, Binns is thrilled to see the libraries fortunate enough to be nearby get flooded with students.
“You can see them all walking here from Elkton High School and Elkton Middle School,” Binns said. It’s the same at Perryville’s library, where students gather just to talk, or to do homework or study together. “What can we do to get the kids there? I want it so noisy from 2:30 to 5:30.”
Folk mentioned some schools offer students an hour of down time each day, and suggested that the libraries offer the same.
“They play games, paint, talk with friends,” she said. “We need more programs for our young people.”
Hamlen noted that, for some children, the library is a safe haven.
“Some kids are in homes where education is not supported and their home is not safe,” Wiggins said.
All agreed that the library needs to do more to promote itself. Rob Cullin, managing principal with ReThinking Libraries, said that in this case Cecil County Public Libraries — in spite of all its modernity — should step back.
“Too many libraries have abandoned direct mail,” Cullin said, noting even in the digital age, the United States Post Office still rules in regards to reaching people.
On social media, Maxey added, people only read what interests them and don’t seek what may be new and different.
Binns added that the libraries need to reach where people gather such as churches and grocery stores. Maxey said that’s a good idea but libraries are already short staffed and volunteers are hard to come by.
“The library fairies are not going to appear and make it happen,” Maxey said.
After the session, each person was given a paper with eight green dots and directed to pages taped to one wall listing all the services or potential services a library could offer. Each was directed to place their dots on what they felt was important for the local library to offer.
