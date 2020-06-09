Protests held in Harford

HARFORD COUNTY—People took to the streets to protest in Bel Air and Havre de Grace last week following the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed while being taken into custody by a white police officer in Minneapolis.
Dozens gathered peacefully outside of the Harford County Court House in Bel Air last Wednesday to protest against police brutality, support the Black Lives Matter Movement (BLM), and mourn the death of Floyd and countless other black men and women throughout history who were killed by police officers.
“I’ve been around here my whole life and I just want to see a change,” Charles Stansbury of Bel Air said.
“A lot of my friends are in prison for drug charges instead of getting rehab, My sister Lisa Stansbury was run over by a drunk driver in 2017 and he walked and didn’t get a day in jail because he was somebody important.”
The majority of the crowd were high school and college-age students like Rhianna Geziebo.
“It’s important to speak out because even though it’s not affecting me directly I have friends and family who are affected by this. I’m fighting for my future and for the future of our community-the fight should be now.”
However, there were also parents at the rally like Megan Fitzgerald of Abingdon, who held a sign that said, “Mandatory Body Cams for all Harford County Law Enforcers.”
“Body cams protect good cops. It’s in everyone’s best interest to advocate for body cams. There should be no reason why any good cop wouldn’t be in favor of mandatory body cams,” Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald said she attends protests because she wants to set an example for her daughter.
“[My daughter] is absolutely all for [protesting]. What I’ve taught my children is we are lucky that we can be empowered by our whiteness. It is imperative that we show up and stand up for those who are no empowered. They don’t have a choice.”
Along with Fitzgerald’s daughter, Jackson W. of Harford Day School also believes it is important to attend protests and support the black and LGBTQ+ community.
“I think all people should have equal rights and I don’t think people should be judged by the color of their skin or their sexual preference.”
Cameron, another Harford County elementary student, said he too was protesting to support the black community.
“We are supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. I saw a poster earlier and it said, ‘God created us the way that He saw us’ and I really liked that poster because we are people too,” Cameron said.
He also added that his school needs to do a better job of implementing Black History into their curriculum.
“They don’t teach us enough about civil rights. We only learned about the Civil Rights Movement for a week which is stupid, in my opinion,” Cameron said.
Harford County Sheriff Jeffery Gahler was not present at the protest but later released a statement on the county’s Facebook page saying that racism and discrimination are, “inexcusable.”
“Like any person with a heart who watched the video released of the death of George Floyd, I was deeply concerned by what I saw. Watching a person lose their life is heartbreaking and emotional,” Gahler said.
“As an elected Sheriff who believes in law and order, I believe people who commit violent crimes should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and face stiff penalties. That statement extends to law enforcement officers who commit illegal acts and act outside of their authority.”
In addition to the protest in Bel Air, hundreds of people also gathered to protest outside of the Havre de Grace City Hall building Saturday. The protest was organized in part by Samantha Doe, a sophomore at Towson University where she is studying to become a nurse.
Doe thanked the police department at the beginning of the protest for being there to ensure the event would be safe and police chief Teresa Walter spoke to the crowd to condemn racism and discrimination.
“I nor any police officer that I have spoken to feel that what happened in Minneapolis was appropriate. Mr. Floyd died and he apparently died for no reason.”
Following Walter’s speech, many members of the protests asked why Doe was thanking the police department and demanded they listen to citizens speak their grievances instead of listening to Walters speak.
Doe’s sister then addressed the crowd and said the reason why they were thanking the police and letting them speak was because Doe and other protest organizers were getting threats from people online and that the police were there to ensure Doe and other peaceful protestors were protected.
Then, one by one, people had their time to speak into the microphone to the crowd. One of the very passionate protestors that spoke was Vanelle Makou, who began by thanking non-black people for being at the protest.
“I see other races other than black here. Thank you for realizing that this is your fight too and that you guys are not the only ones that deserve a normal life.”
Makou went on to say that she is tired of fighting people for being racist or for having racist tendencies.
“For all the white people out there who are ignorant and are comfortable in your white privilege-God is gonna take care of you, good luck to you baby!”
Tyrell Gibson, another protestor, said he moved to Baltimore City because he was tired of feeling unwelcome in Harford County.
“I was born and raised in Havre de Grace but I came back today to support the city that I still love. The reason I moved to the city is because of the prejudice, the bias and the way that I often feel mistreated in Harford County. I don’t face those same issues in Baltimore because more people look like me. Unfortunately in places like Havre de Grace where if we are not as open-minded, and get to know one another we end up fearing what we don’t know and at the end of the day we end up fearing our brothers and our sisters.”
