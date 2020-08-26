ELKTON — Cecil County residents showed their support for the United States Postal Service Saturday in Elkton as part of a nationwide “Save the Post Office Saturday” event held in over 800 communities around the U.S.
Protesters positioned themselves in front of the Elkton Post Office at 137 W. Main St. as well as immediately cross the street, holding signs and interacting with residents who made their way downtown to the post office Saturday morning.
“We are here to protest the changes in the post office that the new postmaster (Postmaster General Louis DeJoy),” Liz Dubravcic said, noting she was personally appalled at the destruction of post office sorting machines and other changes that have occurred recently.
The USPS recently proposed removing a number of letter sorting machines in use around the country. The removal of these devices has caused some delay in mail delivery times. According to a recent Associated Press story, a presentation prepared by the Postal Service for Congress showed that beginning about the end of June and the beginning of July, the post office had a significant decline in service for multiple categories of mail, deeper than what was experienced at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Service levels fell between six and 10 percent, according to the report.
During recent testimony before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Dejoy said the agency had “a temporary service decline which should not have happened,” adding that, “We are fixing this.”
Dubravcic further said she felt the changes that were occurring at post offices around the country are a threat to the nation’s democracy.
“It is a critical component of our infrastructure,” she said of the postal service, adding that the government has done a good job in the past keeping costs low for citizens.
Dubravcic said that due to the pandemic the postal service is also critical to the upcoming election as many people will be voting by mail-in ballots.
Retired postal worker Dave Weston, who served for 17 years with the postal service and eight years with the U.S. Veterans Administration, said he was at the protest to support front line postal workers including not only those who deliver mail, but also employees working in the plants and helping to keep postal buildings clean.
“The mail is slowing,” he said. “And this is concern for veterans and the elderly who get their medications through the mail.”
Weston said he was also concerned about the integrity of the elections.
“I am here to push back against the (Trump) Administration saying that the postal service is a joke,” he said. “We are not a joke, we work long hard hours. We just want to support our fellow citizens.”
Protester Maggie Rowe said bar code sorting machines are normally retired at a rate around three percent per year, but that the number drastically increased this year to 13 percent.
Rowe said she felt that “greedy well-connected people” have taken enough from Americans and that regular people have had enough of it. She also noted her concern with the upcoming election.
“Slow service and discarding ballots as bulk mail is inexcusable,” she said, adding that protesters were in Elkton because “Postal workers are not allowed to speak up,” about what is going on around the country.
Protester Heidi Gaultney was more direct with her comments.
“Dejoy needs to be fired, he is not qualified for the position,” she said. “He has over $100 million invested in competitors of the post office. That is a huge conflict of interest.”
She further noted that the current turmoil in post offices around the country has seriously affected the morale of postal workers.
During the event Saturday, protesters were urging those driving by and using the post office to contact their congressmen and women in an attempt to help the post office through its current issues.
