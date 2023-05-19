ELKTON — Prosecutors have dismissed their criminal case against a man who faced several charges after investigators alleged that they confiscated a loaded “ghost gun,” approximately one ounce of suspect marijuana and other evidence during a pre-dawn raid of an Elkton residence in January.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Lewis elected to “noll pros” (a legal term for “dismiss”) all seven charges against the defendant — Christopher Alfaro, 28 — during a courtroom hearing on Monday, two days before Alfaro’s jury trial was scheduled to start. Elkton-based lawyer Edward A. Richitelli, who represented Alfaro, confirmed that the state dismissed the case against his client, in response to a Cecil Whig query.
The list of dismissed charges includes possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to original court records.
Lewis reportedly did not give a reason for the state’s decision to drop its criminal case against Alfaro during the proceeding. On Thursday, the prosecutor told the Cecil Whig that the state is not a liberty to comment on the case.
Members of the Maryland State Police Firearms Enforcement Unit (FEU)and the agency’s STATE Team, along with officers assigned to Elkton Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit, arrived at Alfaro’s residence in the 100 block of Danford Drive at about 4:45 a.m. on Jan. 5 to conduct a court-approved search, police said.
They did so after an FEU “firearm investigation,” which started in early December, resulted in those MSP detectives identifying Alfaro as one of the residents at that Danford Drive address and developing enough probable cause to obtain a search warrant for the place, police added.
Investigators detained Alfaro at the scene, police said. Once inside the residence, investigators also detained another man — whom they did not charge — before conducting their search, police added.
During the search, investigators found evidence that led to them filing criminal charges against Alfaro. All seven of those charges were dismissed by prosecutors during Monday’s courtroom hearing, however. As a result, Alfaro’s criminal case can no longer be found on the online Maryland Judiciary Case Search site.
