ELKTON — Prosecutors have dismissed all charges against a woman who stood accused of stabbing her then boyfriend in the hand with a pocketknife inside their Elkton-area home in June during an argument one day after he had been released on a $75,000 bond in a murder case alleging that he fatally shot his housemate inside that same residence approximately three weeks earlier, according to a Cecil County Circuit Court document.
The state dropped its criminal case against 35-year-old Laura Elise McIlvried during an Aug. 7 hearing in front of Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr., dismissing second-degree assault and reckless endangerment — the two criminal charges that had been filed against her, court officials confirmed. During that proceeding, prosecutors reportedly gave no explanation for dismissing the criminal case, which no longer can be found on the Maryland Judiciary Case Search site.
During a telephone interview on Monday night, McIvried maintained that she was acting in self-defense shortly after noon on June 14 when Zack suffered a knife wound to his right hand inside the residence at 64 Farah Dr., off Blue Ball Road, north of Elkton, where they were living together at the time. McIvried contended that Zack was the aggressor, specifically alleging that he was trying to strike her with a cutting board.
“He was attacking me, verbally and physically. I was so tired defending myself. The knife was the last resort,” Mcilvried said, before outlining, “I held it (the knife) in front of me and forewarned him a couple of times to stop. He tried to hit me with the cutting board and cut his hand on the knife. I didn’t stab him. It was more like he cut himself on the knife when he tried to hit me with the cutting board.”
McIvried spent about one month in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond after her June 14 arrest. After her second bail review hearing, McIvried was released July 14 on an unsecured $7,500 personal bond, according to court records available at that time.
The incident resulting in the now-dismissed charges against McIvried occurred one day after Zack had gained his pre-trial release by posting $7,500 to cover his 10 percent requirement of a $75,0000 bond in his murder case. Zack stands accused of fatally shooting his housemate, Michael Bramowski, 41, after an argument inside of the Farah Drive residence on May 21. Zack had spent slightly more than three weeks in the county jail on no bond after his arrest in the murder case, before it was lowered to $75,000 during a bail review hearing on June 12, one day before gaining his pre-trial freedom.
On June 7, about one week earlier, a Cecil County grand jury handed up an indictment charging Zack with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or a crime of violence and three other offenses relating to that May 21 fatal shooting, court records show. (It did so some 17 days after investigators had filed similar charges against Zack at the district court level, court records show.)
Zack was living at 64 Farah Dr., where the May 21 fatal shooting in which he is charged with murder and the June 14 incident in which he suffered a cut to his hand, according to court records. Both incidents occurred amid arguments involving Zack, court records show.
As for the murder that occurred at that Farah Drive residence on May 21, Zack stands accused of shooting Bramowski in the wake of an argument, police reported. Zack called 911 at 12:23 p.m. on May 21 and reported that “he shot someone after an argument” and that he needed paramedics to respond to their Farah Drive residence.
Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies and paramedics rushed to the residence and found a wounded Bramowski in the front yard, police said. At 12:57 p.m., about 35 minutes later, paramedics pronounced Bramowski dead at the scene, police added.
Zack is back in the county jail on no bond, after he was arrested shortly before midnight on July 30 near Perryville and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and several other traffic offenses — resulting in the revocation of his $75,000 bond, according to court records.
