ELKTON — Prosecutors have dismissed all charges against a woman who stood accused of stabbing her then boyfriend in the hand with a pocketknife inside their Elkton-area home in June during an argument one day after he had been released on a $75,000 bond in a murder case alleging that he fatally shot his housemate inside that same residence approximately three weeks earlier, according to a Cecil County Circuit Court document.


  

