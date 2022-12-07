ELKTON — Citing the unavailability of the victim to testify at trial, the state has dismissed its criminal case against a man who stood accused of stabbing a rival in the leg – nearly killing him – when he purportedly hurled a brass-knuckle-style blade at him in September 2021 during a fight on the street of an Elkton-area neighborhood, according to prosecutors.
Assistant State’s Attorney Robert Sentman reported that he dropped all charges against the defendant, Jamar J. Lewis, 38, of the unit block of Willow Court in the Winding Brook neighborhood near Elkton, on Monday because investigators and prosecutors had been unable to locate the victim — a 27-year-old Wilmington, Del., man — after repeated attempts to find him over the course of more than one year.
Sentman confirmed that the victim would have served as the key witness in Lewis’ jury trial, which was scheduled to start this week.
Lewis had been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment — offenses that carry maximum sentences of 25 years, 10 years and five years respectively — before prosecutors dismissed their criminal case against him earlier this week.
Lewis was charged in connection with a brawl that occurred in late September 2021 in the 300 block of Willow Court in Winding Brook off Fletchwood Road, a short distance southwest of the Delaware state line. At the time, Lewis lived three blocks away from where the incident occurred.
Court records had alleged that the thrown-knife stabbing took place during a melee in which the combatants hurled garbage cans and trash bags at each other.
Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies and members of other area law enforcement agencies rushed to the 300 block of Willow Court at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2021 after receiving a dispatch regarding a stabbing, police said.
First responders found an unconscious man lying in the road and rendered emergency medical treatment to a stab wound that the victim had suffered, police added.
“It was an extremely serious wound,” CCSO Lt. Michael Holmes, an agency spokesman, commented at the time.
An ambulance crew rushed the critically wounded victim to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he underwent an emergency surgery to repair his severed femoral artery and femoral vein and where he then remained in critical condition for several days, before his discharge, police reported.
One of the responding CCSO deputies is credited with helping save the victim’s life by applying a tourniquet to control the man’s bleeding, according to the original charging document.
Investigators recovered what they believed to be the brass-knuckles-style blade used in the assault at the fight scene, police reported.
During a bedside interview inside his hospital room on Sept. 23, 2021, two days after the incident, the victim told investigators that a man he knew only as “J” threw a knife at him and it “stuck” in his leg, police said. The victim told investigators that the knife had “finger things that you could put your fingers in it,” police added.
The victim also told detectives that the man he knew only as “J” drove a black Chrysler 300 C and that he “stayed somewhere on Willow Court,” the street on which the incident occurred, police reported.
While canvassing the Winding Brook neighborhood at an unspecified time after that interview, investigators found a black Chrysler 300 C with a Delaware license plate parked in front of a residence in the unit block of Willow Court, police said. A check with the Delaware MVA revealed that the car in question was registered to Lewis, which led to investigators tracking down the suspect and arresting him, police added.
