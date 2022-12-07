Jamar J. Lewis

Lewis

ELKTON — Citing the unavailability of the victim to testify at trial, the state has dismissed its criminal case against a man who stood accused of stabbing a rival in the leg – nearly killing him – when he purportedly hurled a brass-knuckle-style blade at him in September 2021 during a fight on the street of an Elkton-area neighborhood, according to prosecutors.


