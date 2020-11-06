ELKTON — As of press time Thursday it appears that the proposed Cecil County charter amendment to expand the number of those who can run for county council has been approved by voters.
Question A was submitted to the voters Tuesday and was a proposed amendment that would provide that non-elected board members, committee members and employees of state, county and municipal agencies not directly supervised or substantially controlled by the county executive or county council would be qualified to serve on the council.
As of Thursday afternoon, the proposed amendment had 19,617 votes for and 16,092 votes against.
The proposed amendment has been a topic of much discussion over the last several months Three county council members even submitted letters to the Cecil Whig to voice their support for the measure: Council President Bob Meffley (R-District 1) and council members Bill Coutz (R-District 2) and Jackie Gregory (R-District 5).
In his letter, Meffley noted, “Currently, our Charter prohibits anyone from running for county council if they are employed or receive compensation in a public agency, department, board, commission or other public body that receives funds through the county budget, or is involved in the public business of the county.”
He further noted, “The current Charter excludes many residents who may be interested in serving as a council member. This restriction recently put in question a county council member (Gregory) who has been a substitute teacher. The current Charter does not allow active citizens in our community who might be a volunteer of an organization that is supported by the county.”
He encouraged voters at that time to vote yes on the proposed amendment noting that doing so would allow more Cecil County citizens to be eligible to run for council.
“Voters will be better served by having more candidates running for a local council seat,” he wrote.
In supporting a vote for the amendment Coutz noted that the charter as currently written was well intended, but noted, “this restriction discourages interested citizens who may serve on a board or agency that may receive county funds such as school teacher, college professor, public librarian, or a volunteer on a nonprofit board that receives some county funding.”
Coutz noted that recent elections have had a small number of candidates and that the council would like to see a larger number run.
Gregory wrote that eliminating the restriction would not only allow more citizens to participate in the political process, but would also remove arbitrary and potentially unconstitutional restrictions that ban people in certain professions from being eligible to run for office.
“Passing the charter amendment will not change the fact that individuals who work for departments governed by the county executive or council will still not be able to run for council, thus eliminating potential conflicts of interest.”
