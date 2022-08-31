NORTH EAST — With plans to expand the town’s community park, the Town of North East has requested a grant of $156,716 from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
“This would be an expansion of the existing North East community park,” Melissa MacKenzie, Town Administrator for North East said.
According to the proposal, the expansion of the North East Community Park will include sensory play equipment, fitness equipment, replace outdated signs, timbers, mulch, labor and benches.
The park is primarily intended for children aged 2-12 years old, and the town officials consider it important to make sure that the youth have a place to run around and explore.
“Sensory play is critical to a child’s development and growth,” MacKenzie said.
The exercise equipment will be accessible to all people regardless of age or ability.
“The one thing I like about the idea with what we’re proposing on the fitness equipment is you can do it as an individual or a pair,” MacKenzie said. “Trying to promote good health. The other thing that we’ve always insisted on when we expand or create a park area, is that the equipment is accessible to all users.”
According to the proposal, if the DNR gives the town of North East its full funds, the project will be completed by Jun 30, 2024.
North East Mayor Michael Kline feels that the project will better the community.
“I truly believe the new sensory playground equipment, as well as new fitness stations, will be great additions to our community park,” Kline said. “The North East Community Park is a wonderful environment for our families to enjoy. These additions will provide a broader, more fulfilling experience for our community.”
