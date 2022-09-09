ELKTON — Eligible police and correctional officers in Cecil County can apply and possibly receive a 20 percent property tax credit after January 1, 2023. The tax credit comes after the county council approved Bill 2022-11 at Tuesday’s legislative session, the bill expands an already existing property tax credit for Cecil County veterans and the elderly to police officers and correctional officers.
“This credit certainly applies to younger officers just joining the force,” said Director of Administration Steve Overbay. “This gets them through the vesting period which is important, so we see this as a tool for the sheriff’s office.”
Five amendments were made to the bill that was introduced on July 26. The amendments worked to specify the bill language to better fit the definition of sworn officers as well as dial in the specifics of the bill.
Council President Bob Meffley asked Finance Director James Appel how many officers will benefit from the bill- to that, Appel replied that 60 officers fall into the $84,000 and under combined household annual income that qualifies eligibility for police and correctional officers in Cecil County.
“Only $55,000 in property tax credits were given out and we have budgeted to give out $300,000,” said Appel. “So expanding the tax credit will utilize more of the money budgeted for the property tax credit.”
The question of whether or not Maryland State Police that live in Elkton would be eligible for the tax credit was also answered: they are not. The bill specifically declares that the only eligible officers are members of Cecil County departments and correctional officers in the county. In light of this, the fifth amendment was made to the bill that further emphasizes the definition of a sworn officer during Tuesday’s legislative session before passing as amended in a 4-0 vote with the absence of councilmen Bill Coutz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.